BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore Steps Away From Commissioning Role

U.K. broadcaster BBC’s new chief content officer Charlotte Moore will be stepping away from commissioning and her role as controller of flagship channel BBC One “in order to focus on the strategy and shape of the new BBC Content division,” the BBC has confirmed to Variety.

Beginning Sept. 21, as part of an interim structure, Moore has appointed Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning, to take up the post of acting controller for BBC One. Jo Wallace will cover behind Kate as controller of entertainment for this interim period, the BBC said.

Moore took charge as chief content officer and joined the BBC board earlier this month.

BBC chairman David Clementi said at the time: “Charlotte has made a huge success of bringing audiences to our television portfolio — resulting in record breaking figures for iPlayer and ensuring the BBC can reach audiences beyond the critical linear channels. She will do a brilliant job as chief content officer and be an important asset to the BBC board.”

As chief content officer Moore is the senior leader for BBC Content and audiences across all genres and platforms, with the exception of News and Nations and Regions. She is the creative lead and sets the strategy for BBC TV, Network Radio, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds that reflects the diversity of all the BBC’s audiences.

Moore was controller of BBC One since June 2013. In January 2016, she was appointed controller of TV Channels and iPlayer, where she was the creative, editorial and strategic lead for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. In July 2016, she became director of BBC Content and controller of BBC One. She was responsible for the creative vision across the portfolio of channels, BBC iPlayer and genres and took on oversight of BBC Sport.

U.K. outlet Broadcast was first to report the news.