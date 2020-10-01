Channel 5, AMC Team For Branded Channels on VOD Service My5 – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, branded channels arrive on My5; “Nurses” sells across the world; AMC’s Acorn TV bows in Portugal.

Viacom-owned Channel 5 has signed a content partnership deal with AMC Networks International U.K. for two of its branded channels, CBS Reality and Horror Channel, to launch on its VOD service My5. The deal will bring 400 additional hours of content to My5 over the next year, with more than 40 new programs a month to choose from across the two channels. Key titles set to be added include CBS Reality’s original true crime series “Murder by the Sea,” and “New Scotland Yard Files,” in addition to Horror Channel’s “Andromeda” and several films including “100 Bloody Acres and The Drownsman.”

SALES

Canada’s Entertainment One has sold hit medical drama “Nurses” to Australia (Foxtel), Germany (NBCUniversal International Networks), France (Warner TV), Africa (NBCUniversal International Networks), Belgium (Streamz and SBS), Netherlands (Talpa Network), Iceland (Siminn), Middle East, (Fox Network Group) and Turkey (FOXLIFE).

Commissioned by Global in Canada and currently in production on season 2, the series follows five recent graduates beginning their careers in a high-stakes hospital. It is produced by ICF Films and eOne, in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

TERRITORY DEBUT

AMC Networks’ British content specialist streamer Acorn TV is available in Portugal from today via telecommunications companies MEO and NOS. AMC Networks International Southern Europe will support Acorn TV in Portugal, providing affiliate sales, marketing, PR and versioning services.

Available at the monthly subscription of €2.99 ($3.50), with Portuguese subtitles, the service will feature shows like “Doc Martin,” “Striking Out,” “Jack Taylor,” “Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime,” and “The Level.”