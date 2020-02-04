×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K. Streaming Rights to ‘Seinfeld’

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 has acquired the U.K. rights to “Seinfeld” as part of a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the company announced on Tuesday. The streamer will host the iconic 1990s sitcom until Netflix takes the global rights in 2021.

All 4 will drop the first three seasons of “Seinfeld” on Feb. 7 and release one season every Friday over the next six weeks. By mid-March, all nine seasons and 180 episodes of the nostalgic hit will be available to All 4’s users for free.

More than 20 years after its last episode aired, “Seinfeld” continues to be one of TV’s most valuable properties. Hulu agreed to pay roughly $130 million for U.S. streaming rights in 2015. Netflix’s five-year pact is believed to have cost the Los Gatos-based streamer an estimated $500 million.

Until early last year, Amazon Prime was the U.K. home of the hit series about a standup comic and his quirky cast of friends, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Amazon users in the U.K. now have to pay for individual episodes or seasons.

“In making it available for free, we hope to bring a whole new audience to a show that has already earned an enduring and loyal fanbase,” said Charlie Palmer, All 4’s managing editor.

More TV

  • House of Payne

    Tyler Perry Sets 'House of Payne' Revival at BET

    Tyler Perry is bringing back the multi-cam comedy series “House of Payne” at BET. Perry and the cabler have commissioned a new season of the series. The revival picks up five years after the conclusion of the original series. Original stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” [...]

  • Allison Wallach

    Allison Wallach Tapped to Head Fox Entertainment's Unscripted Studio

    Fox Entertainment has named Allison Wallach to the newly created position of executive vice president of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s recently formed in-house unscripted studio. Wallach will be tasked with identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for Fox and other platforms, growing the alternative studio’s staff, talent and producer pipeline. FAE, formed just [...]

  • Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K.

    Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K. Streaming Rights to ‘Seinfeld’

    Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 has acquired the U.K. rights to “Seinfeld” as part of a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the company announced on Tuesday. The streamer will host the iconic 1990s sitcom until Netflix takes the global rights in 2021. All 4 will drop the first three seasons of “Seinfeld” on Feb. [...]

  • Russian Doll

    Music Supervisors to Watch: 10 Tastemakers Soundtracking Today's Top Shows and Films

    In the ten years since the Guild of Music Supervisors was formed, the organization has come a long way. Granted, the job still involves low pay, long hours and little respect, but at least the craft has been validated with Grammy and Emmy categories introduced by the Recording Academy and the Television Academy, respectively. The [...]

  • Verve

    AMC Studios Alum Rick Olshansky Joins Verve as Special Advisor

    Former AMC Studios executive Rick Olshansky has joined Verve talent agency in the role of special advisor. Olshansky will help the agency run its business operations and represent Verve on dealmaking with outside entities. The literary-focused agency is marking its 10th anniversary this year. “Rick’s invaluable industry experience will help Verve centralize its legal/business affairs [...]

  • "In Dreams Begin Responsibilities" - Multiple

    Edie Falco in 'Tommy': TV Review

    “Tommy,” a new cop drama on CBS, creates its stakes through a sort of gender essentialism. Its protagonist isn’t just the first woman to be the chief of police in Los Angeles; she polices, perhaps, in a more gentle and thoughtful manner than a man in her position might. Which is not to say that [...]

  • Patrick Dempsey'The Art of Racing in

    Patrick Dempsey to Star in Political Drama Pilot 'Ways and Means' at CBS

    Patrick Dempsey is set to play the lead in a drama pilot that has been ordered at CBS. The series is titled “Ways and Means.” It centers on a powerful congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics who finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad