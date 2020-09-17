Lesley Sharp, Vincent Regan, Patrick Gibson to Headline Channel 4’s ‘Before We Die’

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned six-part crime thriller “Before We Die,” starring Lesley Sharp (“Bob & Rose), Vincent Regan (“300”) and Patrick Gibson (“The OA”), an adaptation of the hit Swedish series of the same name.

The Bristol, England-set drama follows a detective who becomes deeply conflicted when she discovers her son is playing a crucial role as an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation. Croatian actor Toni Gojanović, who starred in HBO Europe’s series “Success,” also has a significant role in the show.

The adaptation is from Eagle Eye Drama, formed by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath and Jason Thorp, the creative team behind the global drama company Walter Presents. Channel 4 has a minority stake in the company. Eagle Eye is also working on the adaptation of Belgian crime drama “Professor T” for U.K. broadcaster ITV.

Commissioned by Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick and commissioning editor Gwen Gorst, “Before We Die” will be directed by Jan Matthys (“Baptiste”), and has been adapted by Matt Baker. It will be filmed in Bristol and Belgium during the fall and winter with McGrath, Iuzzolino and Bert Hamelinck as executive producers.

Hollick said, “Every episode of ‘Before We Die’ is a rollercoaster of excitement – and I’m so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to Channel 4. It’s a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration.”

McGrath said, “ ‘Before We Die’ is a powerful and original series which uses the grammar and architecture of a nail-biting crime thriller to tell the compelling emotional story of a mother and son’s dysfunctional relationship, beautifully juxtaposed against the close-knit ties of the crime family they are trying to bring to justice.”

The series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Caviar and is supported by Screen Flanders, DPG Media and the Belgian tax shelter via Caviar Film Financing. PBS Distribution holds North American rights and ZDF Enterprises will distribute the series worldwide.