Channel 4, All3Media Intl. Among Winners at Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards

British broadcaster Channel 4 and distributor All3Media Intl. picked up multiple prizes Tuesday at the Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards, dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion across the international television industry. Variety was the awards’ official media partner.

U.K. series “Feel Good,” which follows recovering addict and comedian Mae, won the award for representation of LGBTQ+ in a scripted show. In the series we follow Mae as she tries to control the addictive behaviors and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. It was produced by Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland. The show, distributed by All3Media Intl., was originally broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed on Netflix.

The award for representation of LGBTQ+ in a non-scripted show went to Japanese-Filipino series “Jake and Charice.” The show focuses on Charice, a renowned Filipina singer with a Billboard Top 10 album, who gave up her “miracle voice” to become Jake, a transgender man. The show follows Jake as he relaunches his career, struggles to make peace with his family, and seeks his true voice. It is produced by Documentary Japan, NHK, NHK Enterprises, and ABS-CBN. The original broadcaster was NHK.

The award for representation of disability in a scripted show went to “The Accident,” which centers on a community that has been left behind. A large construction project offers hope for a better future, but that future disappears when a local politician’s rebellious daughter leads a gang of friends onto the site. The U.K. show was produced by The Forge and distributed by All3Media Intl. The original broadcaster was Channel 4.

The award for representation of disability in a non-scripted show went to “Employable Me Canada.” The documentary series features Canadian job seekers who are determined to show that having a physical disability or neurological condition doesn’t make them unemployable. The producer was Thomas Howe Associates Inc.; the distributor was All3Media Intl. The original broadcasters were Accessible Media Inc. and TV Ontario.

The award for representation of race and ethnicity in a scripted show went to Australia’s “Total Control,” in which a horrific event thrusts Alex Irving, a charismatic Indigenous woman, into the limelight. Prime Minister Rachel Anderson sees her as a publicity goldmine for her party, but when Rachel’s cynical calculations betray her, Alex sets out for revenge. Blackfella Films produced the show, which is distributed by Keshet Intl. The original broadcaster is Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

British show “The School That Tried to End Racism” won the award for representation of race and ethnicity in a non-scripted series. Based on a pioneering American scheme and led by multicultural education academics and scientists, 11-12 year old students in a British school took part in games, exercises and activities that challenge everything they thought they knew about race. The producer was Proper Content, and distribution is by Banijay Rights. The original broadcaster was Channel 4.

The award for representation of diversity in kids programming went to Australia’s “And Then Something Changed.” in which 8 year-old Louis wakes up to what he thinks is going to be just another normal school day, but finds the world around him has become inaccessible. The producer is Sticky Pictures; distribution is by Australian Children’s Television Foundation. The original broadcaster was Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The awards ceremony was broadcast online Tuesday via Mipcom Online+, and is available to view until Nov. 17. The event was hosted by French singer, DJ, actor and LGBTQ icon Kiddy Smile.