‘Downton Abbey’ Star Catherine Steadman Makes Screenwriting Debut With Black Box, Night Train’s ‘Ex-Wife’

Catherine Steadman, one of the stars of “Downton Abbey,” and the bestselling author of “Something in the Water,” is set to make her screenwriting debut with a TV series adaptation of Jess Ryder’s psychological thriller novel “The Ex-Wife.”

The film will be a co-production between London, Rome and Madrid-based BlackBox Multimedia and Munich-based Night Train Media.

The plot follows newlywed Tasha, who has the perfect house, a loving husband and a beautiful little girl, but has to deal with Jen, her husband’s ex-wife who just won’t leave them alone.

“We think that Catherine’s genuine talent in creating riveting stories, and her unique perspective on the process as both actor and writer will make her on-screen adaptation of Jess Ryder’s bestselling novel what thriller fans have been waiting for,” said Giuliano Papadia, CEO of BlackBox Multimedia.

“Herbert and the Night Train Media team immediately showed the same passion for the project, appreciating its potential and joining us in making this stand-out TV series. Their excellent experience in navigating the demands of international audiences is perfectly aligned with our expertise in developing compelling stories and we are very excited to bring this to life together.”

Night Train Media CEO Herbert L. Kloiber said: “International broadcasters and streamers want high-end, contemporary scripted content that immediately stands out in a crowded marketplace. Together with Giuliano and our outstanding creative partners at BlackBox Multimedia, we are poised to enter production on ‘The Ex-Wife’ – a compelling story based on great IP from extraordinary A-list talent, with global audience demand.”

Film rights for Steadman’s “Something in the Water” have been optioned by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Her second novel, “Mr. Nobody,” was released at the beginning of 2020 to positive reviews. She is represented by the Independent Talent Group for her acting career and the Darley Anderson Agency for her literary output.