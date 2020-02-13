Hit French Comedy ‘Call My Agent!’ To End With Season Four (EXCLUSIVE)

The fourth season of hit French drama “Call My Agent!” will be its last, according to the show’s producers.

Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Paris-based Mother Production, which produces the show with Mon Voisin Productions, tell Variety that the comedy – originated by French public broadcaster France Télévisions and known locally as “Dix pour cent” – is to end with the current season, which is currently shooting.

“With these characters, we feel we’ve told what needed to be told,” says Valentin. “Rather than do something like ‘The Good Wife’ where we split the team and create an antagonist or enemy, we are happy with what we’re doing. It’s the right time to close the show.”

Asked whether a film could perhaps materialize further down the line, Valentin notes that “some people talk about it. We’ll see.”

“We’d need to find the right story and the right trigger for the story. We’re very happy with these four seasons and to move on to new shows,” he says.

“Call My Agent!” revolves around the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit, dysfunctional team of Parisian talent agents. The show, which debuted in 2015 on France 2, became a global sensation when it was picked up by Netflix. The format has since been optioned in a number of markets, including the U.K. and Canada.

In the U.K., Headline Pictures and Bron Studios are developing the British adaptation and are currently pitching to local broadcasters.

Larger and Valentin are now at work on France 2 comedy drama “La Garçonne,” which is set in bohemian 1920s Paris and follows female detective Louise Kerlac, who must pretend to be her twin brother to crack a case that clears her name of murder.

Valentin says, “The 1920s is the time where women were taking control of their lives and the beginning of our modern times, but also when men were changing, too. The show is really about today’s feminism – freeing women but also freeing men.”

Larger adds, “(Kerlac) investigates the case as a man during the day, and as a woman during the night…It’s very contemporary; it could take place now with different jobs and characters.”

France Télévisions did not respond to comment regarding the cancellation of “Call My Agent!” by press time.