CAKE Teams With Warner Bros. to Distribute ‘Lucas the Spider’ Series

Family entertainment specialist CAKE has signed a worldwide deal for an animated series based on streaming sensation “Lucas the Spider.” Partnering with Warner Bros. subsidiaries Cartoon Network and Boomerang, CAKE will handle international distribution for the show, which has a planned season order of 78 seven-minute instalments.

Produced by Canadian outfit Fresh TV, the CGI series will follow a curious little spider as he and friends explore the wider world, introducing new characters and expanding the world of the popular YouTube series that has amassed more than 3 million subscribers and 300 million views since its 2017 debut.

Originally created by California-based animator Joshua Slice, “Lucas the Spider” has quickly become a licensing smash, inspiring a series of plush dolls and toys bearing the titular character’s likeness. Fresh TV acquired the property in 2018, and will continue to produce original YouTube shorts alongside the episodic series.

“We are so excited to take the magic of ‘Lucas the Spider’ to the next level,” said Tom McGillis, president and exec producer, Fresh TV. “Together, we will deepen the already special relationship Lucas has with his millions of fans around the world.”

“A partnership with Cartoon Network is a significant step for Lucas,” added Ed Galton, CCO and managing director, CAKE. “Strategically, they are the right partner for this project and together, we are looking forward to extending the brand and building Lucas into a global phenomenon. This latest collaboration is testament to the strength and success of the continuing relationship between CAKE, Fresh TV and Cartoon Network, which has spanned over 12 years.”

The two companies have previously partnered together for the popular “Total Drama” franchise, which includes entries like “Total Drama Daycare” and “Total Dramarama.” The long-running franchise first screens in 2007 and has since aired in more than 250 territories, so this new venture follows a line of continuity.

“’CAKE and Fresh TV are some of the best partners we’ve worked with,” said Adina Pitt, vice president, content acquisitions and co-productions at Cartoon Network. “And co-developing a beloved and viral short to series globally on Cartoon Network and Boomerang is a really exciting partnership to be a part of.”