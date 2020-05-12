BTF Media, Uki Goñi, Set Nazi Argentine Ratlines Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the fastest-expanding companies on the Spanish-language drama series scene, BTF Media, is teaming with Argentina-based author-historian Uki Goñi on one of BFT Media’s biggest titles ever, a small screen makeover of Goñi’s most celebrated work: “The Real Odessa: Smuggling the Nazis to Perón’s Argentina.”

Based on Goñi’s research and access to Argentine, Swiss, American, British, and Belgian government archives, the series will double down of how Nazis found safe haven in Argentina. That came thanks to Argentine President Juan Perón and, most shockingly, as the incipient Cold War reshaped government priorities, the collusion of both the Catholic Church and Allied intelligence agencies who provided escape routes – ratlines – and sanctuary for war criminals.

“We are extremely satisfied to announce this agreement. Uki is an extraordinary writer and his research has had wide repercussion in those countries that collaborated with Nazi criminals in their escape”, said Ivonne Vela, head of communications at BTF Media.

“The real story of how the Nazis escaped from Europe through Italy and across the Atlantic is one of the greatest historical dramas that yet remains to be told. I am very pleased that BTF has taken on this quest with such enthusiasm,” Goñi added.

Published in 2002, Goñi’s non-fiction book moved waves, encouraging authorities as disperse as Genoa’s curia and KLM to launch internal investigation into there role in facilitating Nazi’s escape from Europe.

Production on the project, now in development, will be led by BTF Media founder-partners Francisco Cordero and Ricardo Coeto. Producer of smash hit series “Hasta que the conocí,” which was nominated for an International Emmy, and “El secreto de Selena,” both produced with Disney Media Distribution, BTF Media signaled Tuesday in a statement that the project will be shot in different locations in Argentina and Europe, territories where BTF has production offices. BTF is also based out of the U.S. and Mexico.

News of the “The Real Odessa” makover comes fast on the heels of the launch of a BTF Media production operation in Chile, headed by Cordero, Coeto and “The Suspended Mourning” creator Hernán Caffiero.

Rolling off the breakout success of its early bio/true crime series, BTF Media now has in development or production an extensive slate of new series spanning the whole of the Spanish-speaking world.

These take in “Maradona: Sueño bendito,” another of its biggest titles; a Mexican version of “The Cleaning Lady,” with Turner Latin America; and Pancho Villa life story “Centauro del Norte,” “Cazadores de milagros” and production out of Mexico of pan- Latin America gender crime series “Femicidios,” all three with Buena Vista Original Productions.

Also announced by BTF Media, and produced by BTF Media in Spain, are bioseries turning on Joaquín Sabina and Isabel Pantoja.