Widow of Cameraman Killed During ‘Black Earth Rising’ Production Seeks Answers From Inquest

The widow of cameraman Mark Milsome, who was killed in an accident on the Ghana sets of BBC/Netflix series “Black Earth Rising” in 2017 hopes that a new inquest into the death will end her three-year quest for answers.

Milsome, 54, was fatally injured when a Land Rover Defender crashed into him during filming. The series, written and directed by Hugo Blick, was produced by Forgiving Earth Limited. It stars Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and John Goodman (“Atomic Blonde”).

Following Milsome’s death, his wife Andra instructed international accident lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to support her through the inquest process.

Caroline Davies, the solicitor at Irwin Mitchell supporting Andra and daughter Alice, said: “The last few years have been incredibly difficult for Andra and Alice as they attempted to try and come to terms with Mark’s sudden and unexpected death.”

“Understandably, they have many concerns regarding how he died. They’re now hopeful that the inquest will at least provide them with the answers they deserve…If during the course of the hearing, any issues regarding safety practices are identified, it’s vital, where possible, that lessons are learned,” said Davies.

The inquest began in London on Tuesday and will continue through Friday. In an earlier review of the case, the counsel for Forgiving Earth refuted claims that cost-cutting measures in Ghana may have resulted in Milsome’s death.

“Mark’s death has been incredibly difficult for us,” Andria Milsome said. “The hurt and pain we continue to feel each day is as strong now as it was the day he died. While it’s nearly three years since Mark’s death, time has literally stood still for us. Not knowing the full facts surrounding Mark’s death has made trying to come to terms with what happened even harder.”

“I know that attending the inquest and having to listen to the evidence as to how Mark died is going to be emotional,” Milsome added. “However, it’s something I have to do to get the answers and honor his memory. If the inquest finds there are lessons to be learned to improve safety it’s crucial they are.”

In a career spanning 30 years, Milsome worked on titles like “Quantum of Solace,” “Game of Thrones,” “Sherlock” and “Downton Abbey.”