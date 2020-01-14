Britbox Orders Detective Series ‘The Sister Boniface Mysteries’

Lorna Watson (“Watson & Oliver”) is set to star in a detective series for BritBox North America, “The Sister Boniface Mysteries.” Set in 1960s rural England, the series of light-hearted murder mysteries follows the investigations of Sister Boniface, Bride of Christ, vintner and crime scene investigator.

The 10-part drama, created by Jude Tindall (“Father Brown,” “Shakespeare & Hathaway”), is produced by BBC Studios Productions, and will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios. The show was executive produced by Will Trotter.

Watson reprises her role as Sister Boniface, following her appearance in the first season of “Father Brown.”

In the 1960s, when police forensics is rudimentary by today’s standards, Boniface – with an I.Q. of 156, a PHD in forensic science, and a fully equipped crime laboratory is an invaluable aid to the police. In her role as official Police Scientific Advisor, Boniface works alongside the dashing detective inspector Sam Gillespie and Felix Livingstone, a high-flying Bermudian detective sergeant. A cast of eccentric local characters combined with his boss’s reliance on a nun leave him reeling.