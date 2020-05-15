BritBox Scoops Largest Collection of Agatha Christie Adaptations

BritBox, ITV and the BBC’s joint streaming service, has acquired the rights to the largest overall collection of Agatha Christie adaptations, spanning films, TV series, and audio plays of the iconic mystery novelist.

Under the deal, BritBox will become the ultimate SVOD home for Christie. The service will also be adding more seasons of “Poirot,” and newly restored HD versions of ITV’s “Marple” and “Partners in Crime.” The film adaptations of the novels will also be available in the coming months.

“I am delighted to see all these shows available in the North America on BritBox. They give a real flavor of the depth and quality of my great grandmother’s work, and I am sure audiences will enjoy them,” said James Prichard, CEO and Chairman of Agatha Christie Limited.

Seasons 9-12 of “Poirot,” starring David Suchet, and the special “Poirot: Mysterious Affair at Styles,” adapted from Christie’s first novel, will launch May 15 to mark its 100th Anniversary this year.

BritBox is working with Christie’s estate and producers to create a full HD restoration of “Partners in Crime,” to be released in July; and will also be delivering higher definition versions of the ITV productions of Marple, audio plays and classic Christie films.

BritBox will be rolling out more Christie offerings through the summer. In June, the service will unveil Christie’s “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” and “The Seven Dials Mystery,” both starring Sir John Gielgud, as well as “The Secret Adversary” starring Francesca Annis and James Warwick.

“Only BritBox could create this Agatha Christie collection — working together with BBC and ITV to bring together all of these celebrated adaptations,” said BritBox president and CEO Soumya Sriraman. “As the home of Great British mysteries, we couldn’t be more proud to be the true home of the most beloved portrayals of Christie’s famous characters.”

BritBox is available for $6.99 per month, after an introductory free trial period, via the web, mobile, tablet and connected TVs.