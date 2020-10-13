‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Christmas Special Paused Due to Coronavirus

Production on a “Britain’s Got Talent” Christmas special was paused on Tuesday after at least three crew members tested positive for coronavirus, Variety has confirmed.

“As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home,” a “Britain’s Got Talent” spokesperson told Variety. “As a result, we are unable to continue filming our ‘BGT’ Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone. The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive COVID-19-related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

The news was first reported by U.K. tabloid The Sun.

The one-off special, which is produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, was halted before cameras rolled at London’s LH2 studios. The crew were informed not to arrive on set on Monday evening.

It’s not immediately clear when shooting for the special will resume.

“Britain’s Got Talent” is part of the global “Got Talent” franchise created by Simon Cowell. Jon Courtenay won this year’s edition for his humorous stylings on the piano. He claimed a £250,000 ($325,000) prize and a place at the next Royal Variety Performance.

The Christmas special was supposed to include the best of this year’s edition, which was a particularly fraught run for the ITV program. A Black Rights Matter-related routine led to a record number of complaints to media regulator Ofcom, though the broadcaster stood behind the routine.

The season came to an end last weekend, featuring ensembles from musicals “Mary Poppins,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.” Producer Cameron Mackintosh took the stage at the end of the performance to appeal directly to the government to open theaters, which have stayed closed for seven months, by spring.