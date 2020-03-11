×

‘Bridesmaids’ Comic Matt Lucas Joins ‘The Great British Bake Off’

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matt Lucas'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' pantomine press night, The London Palladium, London, UK - 11 Dec 2019
CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

British comic Matt Lucas (“Little Britain,” “Bridesmaids,” “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland”) will be joining host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for the 11th season of “The Great British Bake Off,” which begins filming this spring.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” said Lucas. “I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation.”

“I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s,” said Hollywood. “It is such great news he will be joining us in the tent. He’s a fantastic addition to the team.”

Lucas’ latest films include the Netflix comedy biopic “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and Jonas Åkerlund’s 2019 thriller “Polar,” as well as the Golden Globe-winning animated film “Missing Link.” He has also appeared in a number of U.S. comedy series, including “Community,” “Portlandia,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

The actor, writer and comedian takes over from former host Sandi Toksvig, who left the hit Channel 4 series in January. She and Fielding took over presenting duties from Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and over the course of three years were instrumental in its success since switching from the BBC in 2017.

Richard McKerrow, CEO and executive producer of Love Productions, said: “It’s extremely exciting to have Matt joining the ‘Bake Off’ family. He’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands.”

Channel 4’s director of programs Ian Katz added: “We’re thrilled that one much loved national institution is joining another. Matt has everything it takes to be a great ‘Bake Off’ presenter: he’s warm, hilarious and loves cake.”

More TV

  • Matt Lucas'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

    'Bridesmaids' Comic Matt Lucas Joins ‘The Great British Bake Off’

    British comic Matt Lucas (“Little Britain,” “Bridesmaids,” “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland”) will be joining host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for the 11th season of “The Great British Bake Off,” which begins filming this spring. “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” said Lucas. “I [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney's Bob Iger: 'We're All Sobered' By Global Coronavirus Crisis

    Disney executive chairman Bob Iger opened Disney’s annual meeting in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday with an acknowledgement of the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis while also trying to assure investors that the company is strong enough to withstand a downturn in business. “We’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected [...]

  • CES Tech Media Placeholder

    5 Ways Entertainment Companies Are Doing Business During Coronavirus

    Entertainment companies are doing business online while the world confronts the epidemic. Online film fest Online film platform Stage32 is inviting filmmakers who were accepted to SXSW to screen films via their platform, saying it will promote the titles to its community of more than 600,000 creatives and industry executives. Patton Oswalt endorsed the idea [...]

  • Ozark Netflix

    How the New DGA Deal Foreshadows WGA, SAG-AFTRA Talks

    The major studios have made their first big move in the 2020 cycle of labor negotiations with Hollywood unions. Now, the industry is waiting to see how that opening bid plays with the two unions that could be hot zones of volatility later this year: the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. The Directors Guild [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Media Entrepreneur Wants to Help TV Industry Host Virtual Upfronts

    Jack Myers is a ubiquitous presence in the advertising community. Now he wants to become an even bigger part of the business. Myers, a former CBS executive who now operates a consulting and content business known as MediaVillage, is eager to help TV companies stage “upfront” presentations that can be streamed to audiences and clients [...]

  • Sammy Jaye Aims to Fill Need

    Sammy Jaye Aims to Fill Need for Younger-Skewing Podcasts

    One of podcasting’s youngest hosts is gaining notice for sounding older than her years. At 17, Sammy Jaye is the youngest person at audio entertainment giant iHeartMedia to have a podcast , where she has interviewed Kesha, Meghan Trainor and Julia Michaels, among others, hoping to get behind their celebrity and ask them how they [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Variety Cover Story

    Show Stopper: Coronavirus Sends Hollywood Into Unprecedented Crisis

    The cancellation of SXSW on March 6 due to the coronavirus epidemic sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. But in truth it was the culmination of weeks of mounting anxiety — in executive suites and corporate boardrooms, on studio lots, across television and film sets, at red-carpet premieres and in multiplexes and concert venues — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad