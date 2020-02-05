×

‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’ Producers Pick Up Int’l Rights to WWII Bio ‘Volunteer’

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Volunteer
CREDIT: House Productions

House Productions, the indie production company founded by former Film4 boss Tessa Ross and ex-Working Title exec Juliette Howell, has acquired the international film and TV rights to Jack Fairweather’s critically acclaimed biography “The Volunteer.”

The team behind the Emmy-nominated HBO and Channel 4 drama “Brexit: The Uncivil War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, secured a multi-territory deal for the book through a financing partnership with Access Entertainment, which will see Ross and Howell develop the project. The publishers are WH Allen/Penguin Random House U.K. and Custom House/Harper Collins in the U.S.

The former war reporter’s extraordinary biography is the untold true story of Witold Pilecki, a covert operative who volunteered to be captured and taken to Auschwitz in order to infiltrate the camp. Pilecki planned to organize a resistance from within, gather evidence of the atrocities being committed against thousands of European Jews, and ultimately attack the Nazi forces from where they’d least expect.

However, Pilecki’s incredible and heroic story would later be wiped from the annals of history by Poland’s communist government, and the man himself branded a traitor and enemy of the state.

Fairweather’s account pieces together first-hand testimonials from survivors, along with unique access to unpublished diaries and newly released archival documents. It recently won the Costa Book of the Year award in the U.K.

“Jack’s book is an astonishing account of a vital story that demands to be told,” said Ross, co-CEO of House Productions. “Witold Pilecki’s heroism was remarkable and it is a great honor to be entrusted with this book so we can share his story.”

Fairweather said: “I’m delighted that Witold Pilecki’s inspirational story of defiance in the face of man’s greatest evil has found a filmmaker of Tessa’s power and vision. In her hands, this once unsung hero will reach the audience he deserves.”

More Film

  • The Volunteer

    'Brexit: The Uncivil War' Producers Pick Up Int'l Rights to WWII Bio ‘Volunteer’

    House Productions, the indie production company founded by former Film4 boss Tessa Ross and ex-Working Title exec Juliette Howell, has acquired the international film and TV rights to Jack Fairweather’s critically acclaimed biography “The Volunteer.” The team behind the Emmy-nominated HBO and Channel 4 drama “Brexit: The Uncivil War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, secured a multi-territory [...]

  • Woody Harrelson Starring in Satire 'Triangle

    Film News Roundup: Woody Harrelson Starring in Satire 'Triangle of Sadness'

    In today’s film news roundup, Woody Harrelson will star in a satire, Kaitlyn Dever will be honored, and the docs “Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band” and “Before the Plate” find distribution. CASTINGS Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean have signed to star in Ruben Östlund’s upcoming satire “Triangle Of Sadness.” The movie, set [...]

  • Tessa Thompson Sundance Romance 'Sylvie's Love'

    Tessa Thompson Sundance Romance 'Sylvie's Love' Goes to Amazon Studios

    “Sylvie’s Love,” a sweeping period romance starring Tessa Thompson, has sold to Amazon Studios out of this year’s Sundance film festival, sources close to the deal told Variety. The sale, brokered by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers, closed in the high seven-figure range, insiders added. “Sylvie’s Love’ marks Amazon’s third acquisition at the [...]

  • The Lighthouse Movie

    Oscars: Cinematographers Explain How They Got Their Shots

    Jarin Blaschke — “The Lighthouse” The startling black-and-white cinematography of “The Lighthouse” struck a chord with the Academy, resulting in Blaschke’s first nom after 20 years of work in the independent film scene. Having previously collaborated with director Robert Eggers on their acclaimed horror film “The Witch,” the duo went to new lengths in psychological [...]

  • Time

    'Time': Film Review

    Sixty years. That’s how long a Louisiana judge sentenced Rob Richardson to serve for armed bank robbery. Garrett Bradley covers more than a third of that term in “Time,” and the cumulative impact — boiled down into an open-minded and deeply empathetic 81 minutes — will almost certainly rewire how Americans think about the prison-industrial [...]

  • 'Giving Voice' Wins Sundance Festival Favorite

    'Giving Voice' Wins Sundance Audience Award

    “Giving Voice” has won the Festival Favorite Award, selected by audience votes from the 128 features screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance Institute made the announcement Tuesday, noting that “Boys State” and “On The Record” were the runner-ups for the award. Others in contention were “Binti,” “Crip Camp,” “The Fight,” “The Reason I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad