×

Blonde Mamba Teams With Emmy Nominated Kari Skogland on ‘An Innocent Fashion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blonde Mamba
CREDIT: Courtesy of Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/David Leyes

Blonde Mamba, the next-gen production house led by Amelia Baker and Mackenzie Munro, is partnering with Kari Skogland’s Mad Rabbit banner to develop “An Innocent Fashion,” an adaptation of R.J. Hernández’s debut novel.

Skogland, who was Emmy nominated and won a BAFTA for directing “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is now directing Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” for Disney Plus, optioned the novel, and is attached as showrunner and executive producer on the project. Baker and Munro are producing.

Billed as a younger, lighter and more intersectional “The Devil Wears Prada” meets Brett Easton Ellis’ “Glamorama,” “An Innocent Fashion” follows the coming of age of Elián San Jamar – a sexually fluid Cuban-American from a working-class background in Corpus Christi, Texas. Changing his name to Ethan St. James, Elián graduates Yale and heads to New York City – where he confronts the reality of the millennial fairytale through a cut-throat internship at a prestigious fashion title. The biting truth of his ennui and the reality of the limitations his background places on him catch up to Ethan as he navigates the fashion world in the “Age of Woke.”

Hernández has been hailed as “a diamond-sharp satirist and a bracingly fresh chronicler of the heartbreak of trying to grow up” by Kirkus Reviews, and the Washington Post described the novel as a “portrait of postgraduate millennial dishevelment [which] rings true.”

OUT Magazine described the novel as “a haunting exploration of personal style, class divisions, and mental health saturated in the sensual imagery of New York’s ritziest nightclubs and unabashed personal vanity.”

Baker and Munro said in a statement: “Hernandez’s book is an original and compelling exploration of the American dream through a millennial lens – tackling the realities of privilege and class with biting humor and irresistible flair. We’re thrilled to be working on this adaptation together with Kari at the helm.”

Skogland added: “We are very excited to bring Hernández’s timely story to the screen in collaboration with Amelia and Mackenzie who provide a fresh vision as voices of a new generation.”

Blonde Mamba, which aims to produce projects that resonate with a Gen Z audience, has developed content for platforms such as Snapchat Discover and Facebook Watch. Recently announced projects include feature film “The Art of Love,” an adaptation of Betsy Franco’s novel produced with Nic Sheff (“Beautiful Boy,” “13 Reasons Why”), and executive produced by Skogland, and “Fangirl,” an original comedy developed with and executive produced by Jen Welter – the first female coach in the NFL.

More TV

  • Blonde Mamba

    Blonde Mamba Teams With Emmy Nominated Kari Skogland on ‘An Innocent Fashion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blonde Mamba, the next-gen production house led by Amelia Baker and Mackenzie Munro, is partnering with Kari Skogland’s Mad Rabbit banner to develop “An Innocent Fashion,” an adaptation of R.J. Hernández’s debut novel. Skogland, who was Emmy nominated and won a BAFTA for directing “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is now directing Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon [...]

  • Thomas Schlamme DGA

    DGA: Studios Paying Two Weeks’ Salary to Members Losing Jobs In Coronavirus Shutdown

    Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have announced that major studios will pay two weeks’ salary to below-the-line DGA members losing jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown. DGA President Thomas Schlamme and national executive director Russ Hollander made the announcement Wednesday night in their latest message to their members. “Our contracts staff and field representatives [...]

  • TV Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases

    TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases 'Defending Jacob' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released the trailer for “Defending Jacob,” and Variety obtained an exclusive first look at the upcoming new season of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” DATES VH1 announced “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” will return with a new season April 13 at 9 p.m, [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    'Permanent Damage': Analysts See Media Giants Taking Double-Digit Hits From Coronavirus

    Permanent damage. That’s how Wall Street sees the impact of coronavirus-related disruptions to the media and entertainment marketplace. The scope of the economic losses is still hard to measure. Analysts are predicting a steep 19%-20% immediate drop in TV advertising revenue in the second quarter and a drop of more than 10% for the full [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'One Day at a

    TV Ratings: 'One Day at a Time' Returns to Solid Numbers on Pop TV, TV Land

    “One Day at a Time” returned to the screen on Tuesday night and scored decent numbers across the trio of networks it now calls home. The season 4 premiere was watched by 607,000 total viewers when you add together Pop TV, TV Land and Logo. Interestingly enough, the large majority of that number, 457,000 to [...]

  • Floyd Cardoz

    'Top Chef Masters' Winner Floyd Cardoz Dies From Coronavirus Complications at 59

    Floyd Cardoz, the winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” Season 3, died on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality confirmed to Variety. He was 59. “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad