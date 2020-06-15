Beta Film to Hold Extended Virtual Sales Event, Beta Summer Insights (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based TV sales company Beta Film is launching an extended virtual sales pitch, titled Beta Summer Insights, which will stream live on June 18 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. (CEST).

Guests will be able to take a look inside Beta’s upcoming productions, which come from across Europe and cover a variety of genres, from period drama to young adult, and from crime procedural to comedy.

The event will include visits to the sets of productions during their shoots, live Q&As with creatives and producers, presentations of upcoming series, and, during the last hour, visitors will be able to enjoy a live screening of two of Beta’s new series.

The event is a next step in Beta’s online marketing strategy, providing a bridge between the international TV markets MipTV and Mipcom, and is given greater urgency given that sales agents are unable to visit their clients for their usual updates. The sales executives from the different territories will pitch several new shows with exclusive footage.

The company is building on its experience gained with the virtual Beta Brunch during MipTV, but improving on the traditional Zoom-optic with a more lively presentation set in its Munich offices.

After the introduction of managing director Moritz von Kruedener, Beta will switch to a live Q&A for “Tell Me Who I Am” (Dime Quien Soy) with Domingo Corral, Movistar Plus director of original fiction, as well as the show’s director, Eduard Cortés, and cast members, led by Irene Escolar – with the audience able to ask questions – followed by a presentation of first images.

Beta will also present a Q&A with Walter Iuzzolino and Ben Miller (“Johnny English”), presenting the new ITV-show “Professor T,” as well as impressions of the set of Amazon Spain show “3 Caminos,” among many others.

“The Beta Summer Insights virtual event is intended as a concise and effective update on our current shows in production. It heavily involves creators and talents as well as first-look visuals and teasers,” Oliver Bachert, executive VP international sales and acquisitions, said.

“The event is closely linked to our overall virtual presentation strategy spanning from the Berlinale to the Spring MIP period, as well as the upcoming fall season. We plan to institute such presentations on a regular basis as we feel they add value to our communication with our clients and partners.”