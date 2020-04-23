BET Plus Acquires Legal Procedural ‘Diggstown’ From Entertainment One

Premium streaming service BET Plus has acquired the new procedural drama “Diggstown” from Entertainment One.

The six-part series, created by Floyd Kane (“Across the Line”), follows Marcie Diggs, played by Vinessa Antoine (“General Hospital,” “Being Erica”), a star corporate lawyer who, after her beloved aunt commits suicide following a malicious prosecution, decides to reconsider her priorities.

Set in the gritty arena of a legal aid office in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the team of lawyers that Marcie works with are “a curious band of do-gooders, cynics, and scrappers – messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice,” eOne said in a statement. “They work directly in the community to find justice for their diverse clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty, and gender bias. Marcie is driven by one thing – to never again allow innocent lives to be destroyed by the justice system.”

The cast also includes Natasha Henstridge (“Species”), C. David Johnson (“Street Legal”), Stacey Farber (“Grace and Frankie”), Brandon Oakes (“Arctic Air”), Shailene Garnett (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”), Tim Rozon (“Wynonna Earp”), and Dwain Murphy (“Titans”).

“Diggstown” is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films. Kane is creator, executive producer, and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi (“Jean of the Jones”), Brenda Greenberg (“Being Erica”) and Todd Berger (“Wynonna Earp”) are executive producers.

Kelly Makin (“Saving Hope”) is the pilot director, and executive producer. “Diggstown” is produced in association with CBC.