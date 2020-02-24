×

Elisa Viihde, Rabbit Films, Keshet Intl. Team On Finnish Drama ‘Summer of Sorrow’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Finland’s top streaming service Elisa Viihde has ordered “Summer of Sorrow,” a high-concept mystery thriller series that’s being produced by Rabbit Films and will be sold by Keshet Intl. around the world.

The 10-episode show, created Jani Volanen (“M/S Romantic”) and set in the early 1980s, takes place in an idyllic Finnish suburb of Munkkivuori where a small child disappears. With little support from the police, concerned parents take justice into their own hands and launch a desperate hunt for the child.

The events will be depicted from the perspective of the local children, who are eavesdropping on the adults, gossiping and drawing their own conclusions about what happened to the missing child.

“Summer of Sorrow” is expected to start shooting in May in Helsinki. Rabbit Films’ Minna Haapkylä and Olli
Suominen will be serving as executive producers.

“Finnish fiction is emerging as the hotbed for distinctive drama from the Nordic region,” said Sebastian Burkhardt, Keshet Intl.’s managing director of global content. The executive described Jani Volanen as “a stand-out creative force in Finland.” Keshet Intl. will represent both the finished series and format of “Summer of Sorrow.”

Elisa Viihde will premiere the series in fall of 2021. “This intriguing and gripping tale of revenge will deliver a compelling thriller with strong appeal for our audience,” said Ani Korpela, the head of content for Elisa Viihde. She said “Summer of Sorrow” has the potential to appeal to audiences both in Finland and internationally, like the streamers’ other original shows.

A driving force behind Finland’s drama boom, Elisa Viihde has released 18 original series since 2014, including “Californian Commando,” “All the Sins,” “Arctic Circle,” “Bullets,” “Man in Room 301,” “Shadow Lines,” “Downshifters” and “The Office Finland.”

Rabbit Films is one of Finland’s most successful production companies, having made local adaptations of “Saturday Night Live” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” among other hit formats.

“Summer of Sorrow” is being supported by Business Finland, Nelonen and the Finnish Film Foundation.

  The Suspended Mourning

    Berlin: Hernan Caffiero Sets Up Two Series About Victims of Police Violence as Chilean Industry Protests Brutality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inspired by the victims of violent crackdowns by Chilean police, filmmaker Hernán Caffiero is looking to tell their story. Caffiero is currently developing two series about human rights crimes and the effects of police brutality in Chile, one a four-part documentary, the other a follow-up to his Intl. Emmy-winning “The Suspended Mourning,” a dramatized collection [...]

  The Clan

    Firefly Prods. Building Belgrade Studio, Rolling Out Big Series Slate

    Since launching in Serbia in 2018, Belgrade-based Firefly Prods. has not only quickly become a major producer of scripted series, it’s also raising the country’s profile as a film location with its plans to build a major studio complex this year. Headed by former BBC news producer Ivana Mikovic, Firefly has a fast-growing slate of [...]

  Campus Madrid Content City

    Timeline of Secuoya Group's Growth

    2007 • Raul Berdonés founds the Secuoya Group on Dec. 11. 2008 • First outsourcing services deal is with broadcaster Antena 3. 2009 • Launches TV content production as part of early diversification. 2011 • Debuts on Spain’s MAB Alternative Stock Market on July 28. Strategic expansion plan envisages the development of Ciudad de la [...]

  Sex

    Berlinale Series Head Julia Fidel on Reflecting Diversity in Serialized Storytelling

    Sexual exploration, indigenous perspectives and refugees of all stripes characterize much of this year’s selections at the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Series showcase. It’s the first edition under Julia Fidel, who took over as the section’s head from Solmaz Azizi last year, and while she’s not shaking things up, she’s is looking to put her [...]

  MADRID-CONTENT-CITY-RAUL-BERDONÉS

    Secuoya Group Branches Out From Services to Production

    The Secuoya Group became Netflix’s exclusive production services partner in 2018, a recent milestone for one of the most diversified and growing media companies in Spain. Launched by Raúl Berdonés 10 years earlier, as Spain plunged toward a recession, Secuoya found its market niche in production services and business process outsourcing, sectors in which it [...]

  SECUOYA STUDIOS Madrid Content City

    Madrid Content City Marries Talent and Soundstages

    Two of the most critical issues in the SVOD age are production facilities and talent. That’s what Madrid Content City, conceived as an ambitious production hub by Spain’s Secuoya Group, is bringing to the table in Tres Cantos, a dormitory village near the capital, its integration of industry and university aiming to satisfy ever stronger [...]

