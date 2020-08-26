U.K.’s BBC Two Orders ‘Idris Elba’s Fight School,’ ’21st Century Women’

U.K. free-to-air channel BBC Two has ordered “Idris Elba’s Fight School,” a four-part series that will see the “Luther” star set up an experimental fight school in London.

Elba will enlist seven recruits whose circumstances around their upbringing have not given them the opportunities to make the right choices from across the U.K. and teach them the discipline needed in fight training in order for them to transform their lives and avoid street violence.

The series is produced by Workerbee and Elba’s Green Door Pictures. Executive producers for Workerbee are Rick Murray and Michelle Chappell and for Green Door Pictures are Elba and Lorraine Burgess.

“I see history constantly repeating itself and can empathize with these kids,” Elba said. “I believe there is a better way to teach people that you don’t need knives to protect yourself. It’s a proven fact that in urban areas where fight schools open, violent crime drops dramatically – which is why I wanted to do this project, in hope that we can change people’s lives. I want this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community for years to come.”

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, BBC Two controller and festival advisory chair Patrick Holland also announced two-part series “21st Century Women,” a series fronted by Kirsty Wark that will raise questions about subjects such as consent, identity and gender, work, love and life at home. It is made by BBC Studios Documentary Unit. The executive producer for BBC Studios is Debbie Christie.

In addition, BBC Two will also tell the definitive story of the soccer Premier League in four-parter “The Premiership: A Whole New Ball Game.” With unprecedented access to players, agents, journalists and business brains, this series concentrates on the story of the league’s first decade. It is made by Story Films in association with Studio 99. Executive producers are David Nath and Peter Beard.

“The public health crisis will not be allowed to get in the way of more great series for 2020, across the genres we’ll be bringing the most challenging and exciting voices to our screens,” Holland said.