BBC Orders Second Season of Hit Surveillance Thriller ‘The Capture’

U.K. broadcaster BBC has ordered a second season of surveillance thriller “The Capture,” executive produced by “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman and starring Holliday Grainger. The show’s first season, produced by Heyday Television and NBCUniversal Intl. Studios, will premiere in the U.S. on NBCU’s new streaming service Peacock on July 15.

The first season was a hit for flagship channel BBC One, growing its audience across the season, and it was the biggest new title of 2019 on BBC streaming platform iPlayer. It has had over 22 million requests on the platform to date.

Season one averaged 7.7 million viewers across the season on all devices (28-day consolidated viewing data). This was more than double its average overnight figure (3.4 million), with an increase of 127%.

Grainger returns as Rachel Carey for the second season, which is set to follow season one’s shock ending where Carey seemingly joined forces with the shadowy correction team she had previously sought to expose. The BAFTA award-winning Ben Chanan – who created, wrote and directed all six episodes of season one – will return to helm season two.

Chanan said season two will see “Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation. She has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy.”

Grainger said Chanan’s “meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing.”

Following the success of season one in the U.K., “The Capture” has made its debut across other parts of the world. These included in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and throughout Latin America on Starzplay; on ABC in Australia; and on TVNZ in New Zealand. It is available on Amazon Prime Video in Canada.

The six-part season two of “The Capture” was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content.

Season two will be written and directed by Chanan. Executive producers are Heyman, Rosie Alison and Tom Winchester for Heyday Television, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal Intl. Studios, Ben Irving for BBC One and Chanan. The producer is Kristian Dench. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.