BBC Studios Showcase Goes Virtual for 2021

The 45th annual BBC Studios Showcase is going virtual in 2021.

The production-distribution giant revealed that its annual Liverpool event — a dazzling presentation of the BBC’s forthcoming productions for global buyers — will become a three-day virtual program, running from Feb. 22-24.

Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios, said, “It’s simply not fair to ask our clients and partners to travel during these uncertain times so we are going to pull out all the stops to give them the full Showcase experience from the comfort of their home locations. BBC Studios Showcase is known for the scale of its ambition and the skill of its execution so you can imagine the fun we’re going to have reimagining this market as a virtual event. You will not want to miss it.”

The exclusive, invitation-only event will feature sessions with program makers and commissioners, as well as production panels and screenings of footage and full-length screenings.

Among the new shows premiering at BBC Studios Showcase is “This is Going to Hurt,” Adam Kay’s own adaptation of his international best-selling memoir of the same name starring Ben Whishaw, and produced by “Chernobyl” producer Sister, in association with Terrible Productions.

Also debuting at Showcase is “The Green Planet” from BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The landmark natural history series has been described as “Planet Earth” from the perspective of plants.

Further details will be announced in the forthcoming months.

