BBC Studios Pacts With JTBC to Remake ‘The Split’ for Korea

BBC Studios has signed with broadcaster JTBC to remake the popular legal drama “The Split” for Korean audiences. The deal marks the first format sale for a series that has already done brisk business on the international distribution landscape, selling to 119 territories worldwide.

News of the deal arrives at a particularly auspicious moment for both parties. While “Parasite,” and its record breaking Oscar haul, has boosted the Korean film and television industry’s global exposure, “The Split” has also been back in the news, with season two due to premiere on Feb. 11 on BBC One.

Created by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Abi Morgan (“River,” “Suffragette,” “The Iron Lady”) and produced by Sister Pictures (“Chernobyl”) the show follows three sisters who all practice divorce law at high-powered firms while navigating their own personal difficulties.

“British audiences really connected with the interwoven stories at the heart of ‘The Split’ and I am delighted that, together with JTBC, we can bring Abi Morgan’s powerful and provocative scripts to a whole new audience,” said Geo Lee, of BBC Studios.

Over the years, BBC Studios has licensed several scripted formats to South Korean producers, and has worked with JTBC since 2012. Prior this latest acquisition, the Korean broadcaster picked up the format rights to BBC Studios’ “Doctor Foster” and has scheduled that remake for a March 2020 premiere. “The Split” is due in 2021.

Joonsuh Park, of JTBC Content Hub, said: “[Our goal is] to bring the top British drama creativity to the local market and to rebuild it with a local flavor. It will greatly resonate with local South Korean audiences.”

BBC Studios’ “The Split” was produced by Sister for BBC One, and co-produced with Sundance TV in the U.S. It was executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Abi Morgan, Jessica Hobbs and Lucy Richer for BBC, and produced by Lucy Dyke.