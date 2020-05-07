BBC Studios Global Editorial Director George Dixon Departs (EXCLUSIVE)

George Dixon, global editorial director for BBC Studios, has left the producer-distributor after six years, Variety has confirmed.

The executive, who is expected to leave formally in October, led on editorial for BBC Studios’ commercial linear and non-linear global services such as BBC Earth and BBC First. He also took the editorial lead in integrating commercial broadcaster UKTV’s channels within the BBC Studios portfolio, following the carve-up of UKTV after joint owners BBC Studios and Discovery split up the channels group in June 2019.

It’s believed Dixon’s exit comes as all acquisitions and editorial compliance for BBC Studios’ global brands and UKTV channels become streamlined under one leadership team.

Within the U.K., BBC Studios is combining the remit of its acquisitions teams for the U.K. region and UKTV under the leadership of Adrian Wills, while global compliance for the U.K. Region and UKTV teams will be combined into one team under Sarah Sparkes.

George Dixon

Wider changes are also underfoot at BBC Studios. Earlier this week, BBC Four channel editor Cassian Harrison stepped back from overseeing the channel to join BBC Studios for a nine-month stint as senior VP of commissioning and content for global services. Meanwhile, BBC natural history commissioner Tom McDonald also joined BBC Studios as head of factual earlier this year.

At BBC Studios, Dixon managed all acquisitions and content on the channels, and relationships with international partners, such as Sony BBC Earth in India. The executive was also one of the first to work on the BBC and ITV’s joint SVOD Britbox. Outside of his role as global editorial director, Dixon worked with BBC TalentWorks and also served as co-chair of BBC Pride.

Dixon joined BBC Studios in 2014 after serving as channel controller of Ireland’s RTE One. Prior to that, he was controller of channel management at Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013, working alongside former chief creative officer Jay Hunt, who now oversees Apple’s European originals.

Before Channel 4, Dixon worked at the BBC, where he joined in 2005 as head of scheduling and planning for BBC One, before becoming head of channel management for BBC Television.

Dixon told Variety: “I’ve had a fantastic time (at BBC Studios), working with incredible creative talent across our global channels, BBC Studios productions and our indie partners.

“Successfully launching our portfolio of scripted and unscripted channels and working alongside our JV partners to create services such as Britbox and Sony BBC Earth has been an unforgettable experience. I’ve achieved more than I could have hoped for thanks to everyone here — and it feels like the right moment to see what’s next on the horizon,” continued Dixon.