BBC Studios Consolidates Europe, Middle East and Africa Distribution Under Nick Percy

Percy, whose new role as EVP for EMEA becomes effective in April, was formerly responsible for BBC Studios distribution in Western Europe where its business has seen “consistent year-on-year profit growth,” according to a BBC statement that noted he delivered major global deals for the company which has offices in 22 markets globally.

BBC Studios also said they are currently in talks with Grant Welland, who will exit his currently role as EVP for CEMA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) about a new role within the company.

Percy’s boosted remit will now give him oversight of BBC Studio’s distribution activities across the expanded region, “including responsibility for some of BBC Studio’s biggest content sales clients, an extensive channels portfolio and the region’s consumer products businesses,” the statement said.