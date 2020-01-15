BBC Studios Consolidates Europe, Middle East and Africa Distribution Under Nick Percy

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, is consolidating its distribution businesses in Europe with those in the Middle East and Africa, creating an EMEA sales unit to be headed by Nick Percy.
Percy, whose new role as EVP for EMEA becomes effective in April, was formerly responsible for BBC Studios distribution in Western Europe where its business has seen “consistent year-on-year profit growth,” according to a BBC statement that noted he delivered major global deals for the company which has offices in 22 markets globally.
BBC Studios also said they are currently in talks with Grant Welland, who will exit his currently role as EVP for CEMA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) about a new role within the company.
Percy’s boosted remit will now give him oversight of BBC Studio’s distribution activities across the expanded region, “including responsibility for some of BBC Studio’s biggest content sales clients, an extensive channels portfolio and the region’s consumer products businesses,” the statement said.
New York-based Paul Dempsey, President Global Distribution, BBC Studios in the statement praised Percy as “a highly talented leader with a deep understanding of the market and a great track record.”
“Consolidating our EMEA distribution business under his leadership will simplify our regional approach and make us more agile,” he said.
BBC Studios’ shows include “Dancing With the Stars,” “Top Gear” and “Doctor Who.” The company has six production hubs in the U.K., and production bases and partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. They makes around 2,500 hours of content a year.
Percy, who will be based at BBC Studios’ London office, has previously held a number of positions during his career at the BBC including EVP Northern Europe, VP and General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe and Director of Business Development and Digital.