BBC Three Nabs Lena Waithe’s BET Title ‘Twenties’ From ViacomCBS Ahead of Mipcom

Lena Waithe’s single-camera comedy “Twenties” has found its U.K. home at BBC Three, where it will debut this fall.

A key title in ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) Distribution’s original scripted content slate, the show has also sold to New Zealand SVOD platform Neon where it streams this month.

The British public service broadcaster has acquired exclusive U.K. rights for seasons one and two of “Twenties,” which follows an aspiring young Black lesbian writer trying to make it in Los Angeles. It launched in March this year on BET in the U.S.

Ahead of the upcoming Mipcom market, VIS Distribution has also licensed three scripted titles from actor, producer and director Tyler Perry. Televisora Nicaraguense has acquired live-action comedy “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” for its free-to air channel Channel 8. The show stars actor and recording artist Young Dylan as an aspiring hip-hop artist who moves in with his aunt and uncle. It aired on Nickelodeon U.S. in February this year and is Perry’s first live-action series written specially for children.

Comedy-drama “Sistas” and soap “The Oval,” from Tyler Perry’s Studios, will air on Canal Plus Africa and A Plus this fall. The shows premiered on BET in the U.S. earlier this year and have both been renewed for a second season. “Sistas” follows a group of single Black women as they navigate the ups and downs of love, life, friendship and career, while “The Oval” focuses on the daily life of a Black First Family who become the latest occupants of the White House.

“ViacomCBS has a long and privileged history of working with incredible creators and we are fortunate to be able to offer our clients an array of content which depicts strong characters portrayed by top-tier talent, created by skilled and prolific writers and producers such as Tyler and Lena,” said Lauren Marriott, senior VP of sales and business operations at ViacomCBS International Studios. “These latest sales underscore the increased appetite for fresh, exciting and diverse voices and we’re really thrilled to be bringing these latest VIS catalogue additions to new audiences around the world.”

VIS revealed details of unified distribution outfit ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution on Wednesday.

Mipcom Online Plus runs Oct. 5-Nov. 17, while the main Mipcom week takes place from Oct. 12-16.