BBC Commissions 9/11 Anniversary Doc, Keshet to Sell at MIPCOM

U.K. broadcaster BBC One has commissioned a feature-length documentary looking back at the events of 9/11.

Keshet International will distribute the film internationally, launching it as part of their MIPCOM 2020 slate. Produced by Top Hat Productions (“The $50m Art Swindle”), the documentary is directed by BAFTA winner Arthur Cary (“The Last Survivors”).

“9/11: The Twenty Year Anniversary” will detail two hours of the tragedy, almost in real time, told by contributors’ stories of heroism and survival, and illustrated with personal and public archives. The film will juxtapose that two-hour story with the 20 years since, exploring how the lives of individuals continue to be affected by moments that took place in that period and how the world continues to be shaped by it.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries, history and religion at the BBC, said: “This film takes a new and different look at an important subject matter. All of our lives changed because of the events of 9/11, but for those who were there, the effects are long lasting and deeply felt. The core cast of this film have not spoken publicly before. By looking at what happened to them on the day, and their lives 20 years on, we can see how the shockwaves of that event still reverberate in profound ways today.”

Darren Kemp, executive producer for Top Hat Productions, said: “9/11 is a remarkable story that never ended for those who lived through the tragic events of that day. The 20th anniversary is an opportunity to take a fresh look at the events two decades ago and see how they continue to play out in the lives of those who were there.”

The film was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, and Sillery. The commissioning editor is Hamish Fergusson