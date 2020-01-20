BBC Director General Tony Hall to Step Down

Tony Hall will step down as the Director-General this summer.
“Tony Hall is an inspirational creative leader, within the UK and around the globe, and the BBC has been lucky to have him as our Director-General for the last seven years,” the Chairman of the BBC, Sir David Clementi, said in a statement. “Tony has led the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values that is obvious to everyone who meets him. His reforms have shaped the BBC for the future and he will leave the BBC in the summer with our gratitude and our very best wishes.”
Clementi said that the BBC Board would publish a job description and advertise the position both internally and externally.
Hall rejoined the BBC as Director-General in 2012 from the Royal Opera House where he was chief executive from 2001. An old BBC hand, he joined the Corporation as a news trainee in 1973 and over the next 28 years at he held several roles including Senior Producer at World at One, Assistant Editor of the Nine O’Clock News, Output Editor for Newsnight, before assuming charge as Chief Executive of BBC News from 1996 to 2001.
He was responsible for launching Radio 5 Live, BBC News 24, BBC News Online and BBC Parliament.
He was formerly Deputy Chairman of Channel 4 Television and he is a Trustee of the Paul Hamlyn Foundation and the Foundation Years Trust. In addition, he was the founder Chair of Creative & Cultural Skills, Chairman of the Musical and Dance Scheme, Chair of Stratford East Theatre, and he was Chair of the Cultural Olympiad Committee and a member of the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic games.
Hall was appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2005 and in 2010 was created a life peer with the title Baron Hall of Birkenhead.
The BBC Director-General position is both chief executive officer and editor-in-chief at the broadcaster, responsible for a global workforce running services across television, radio and online.
In an email to all BBC staff, Hall wrote:
“First, thanks to you and your great work I believe I’ll be leaving the BBC in a much stronger place than when I joined. It feels a very different organisation – more innovative; more open; more inclusive; more efficient; more commercially aware. And a BBC that’s on cracking creative form. You all have my thanks and admiration for the part you’ve played in that success.
“Change has been tough at times – and, of course, there’s still more to do. But I believe our recent record of transformation stands comparison with virtually any other creative organisation in the world.
“Second, without question, our values have never been more relevant to the society we live in. As our country enters its next chapter it needs a strong BBC, a BBC that can champion the nation’s creativity at home and abroad, and help play its part in bringing the UK together. In an era of fake news, we remain the gold standard of impartiality and truth. What the BBC is, and what it stands for, is precious for this country. We ignore that at our peril.
“Finally, we must and can never stand still. We have to keep adapting, reforming and leading. Our values are timeless but the need for constant change is ever-present. The BBC has changed hugely in recent years – and that’s going to continue. We have to embrace the opportunities it brings.
“We’ll be working flat out, across the Executive Committee, to implement the priorities I talked to you about last week, and to demonstrate why public service broadcasting – with the BBC at its heart – is an eternal idea.”