BBC Apoints Tim Davie as Director General, Succeeding Tony Hall

The BBC has appointed BBC Studios CEO and ex-marketing maven Tim Davie as the successor to Tony Hall.

Davie is an experienced BBC operator and is believed to have been interviewed formally in the last week for the role, alongside other internal candidate, director of content Charlotte Moore.

Hall announced his decision to stand down in January. Throughout the appointments process Davie, briefly acting as director general in 2012, has been the front runner.

His commercial experience both at the BBC, which he joined in 2005, and in his previous role as a marketing executive at Pepsi, positioned him in good stead to see off competition from the other candidates, which included Amazon’s Doug Gurr.

Davie, well liked internally, became CEO of BBC Studios in April 2018. He was previously CEO of BBC Worldwide and Director of Global from April 2013, where he was a regular high-profile BBC presence at international markets.

He proved himself to be an adept communicator when he was acting director general from November 2012 until April 2013.

Davie stepped into the breech following the disastrous appointment of George Entwistle, who failed to show credible leadership skills as a crisis engulfed the BBC following revelations of serial sex crimes by the late BBC presenter Jimmy Savile.

As well as being effectively the BBC’s chief sales person, Davie has run the corporation’s Audio & Music network, with responsibility for the BBC’s national radio services including Radios 1, 2, 3, 4 and its digital services.

While the BBC’s domestic credibility has soared during the COVID-19 crisis as U.K. audiences have relied on BBC news and public affair shows, observers think that once the pandemic begins to wane, tough questions concerning the BBC’s funding will once again begin to be asked.

In this context, Davie’s commercial acumen will be an asset as the corporation seeks to beef up revenues from beyond the compulsory U.K. license fee that pays for the bulk of its U.K. services.

Davie will need no reminding that the BBC will need to act nimbly to compete effectively against the streaming giants, the real winners of the global health crisis.

Another big challenge for Hall’s successor is persuading young people to use the Beeb’s services.

More follows.