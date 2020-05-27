BBC Acquires Crime Series ‘DNA’ With Charlotte Rampling From Newen

The BBC has acquired “DNA,” a Danish-french crime thriller series starring Charlotte Rampling, from Newen Distribution.

Co-created by Torleif Hoppe (“The Killing”), “DNA” is an eight-part series following Rolf Larsen, a respected detective working for the Copenhagen police whose life is brutally turned upside down when his baby daughter goes missing. Five years after the tragedy, a new lead emerges when a flaw is discovered in the Danish police’s DNA database. Rolf realizes that his child may still be alive and partners with a seasoned French detective to investigate an international child trafficking ring linked to what happened to his daughter.

Rampling stars opposite Poland’s up-and-coming actor Zofia Wichlacz (Netflix’s 1983″), Danish actors Anders W. Berthelsen (“The Killing”) and Nicolas Bro (“The Bridge”) and Olivia Joof (“Perfect Places”).

“Beginning with a shocking event, DNA is an intriguing and unexpected crime series which will keep BBC viewers absorbed to the very end,” said Sue Deeks, head of programme acquisition.

“DNA” was produced by Nordisk Film Production, in commemoration with France’s Frenchkiss Pictures, and co-produced by TV2 Denmark and Arte France. BBC will start broadcasting the series later this year.