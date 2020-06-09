AVOD Platform W4free Acquires Over 100 Films to Bolster U.K. Viewer Offer

Recently launched U.K. AVOD service W4free has added over 100 feature films to its platform after striking licensing deals with distributors including Kaleidoscope, Platform Entertainment, The Film Consortium and Icon Film Distribution.

Among the titles added to the service, which launched in November 2019, are films such as 1989’s “Henry V,” starring Kenneth Branagh; 2007’s “La Vie En Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard; Oscar winner “Once”; “The Passion of the Christ,” directed by Mel Gibson; “Whale Rider” with Keisha Castle-Hughes; and 1998’s “Waking Ned.”

W4Free’s British rollout last year followed that of a sister service, Watch4, in German-speaking markets in 2018.

W4Free and Watch4 are operated by Zug-based Video Solutions, the content and tech business run by Chris Sharp.

Sharp was a co-founder of Zone Media, which was sold to Liberty Global, and then chief programming officer in London for Chello Zone and AMC Networks U.K.

“Our goal for W4Free has been to establish the service as a leading provider of free entertainment in and out of the home. With that in mind, and with viewing hours continuing to build aggressively since our launch, these films help us meet some important goals,” said Sharp.

Watch4 can be accessed on all mobile devices and via Apple TV, Swisscom TV Box and Sky Ticket. The platform also offers TV series, documentaries, and movies