Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing Drops Trailer for Takeshi Fukunaga’s Netflix-Bound ‘Ainu Mosir’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing shares the trailer for Takeshi Fukunaga’s “Ainu Mosir,” Fremantle and Viacom deal on “Tough as Nails,” Eccho Rights and Born Wild team on a new output deal, King of Sunshine Productions announces two holiday musical specials for Channel 5, StudioCanal gets its second lead for “Un año, una noche,” and Amazon Prime Video scoops LatAm streaming rights for “Dignity.”

DISTRIBUTION

Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing is set to launch Takeshi Fukunaga’s sophomore feature “Ainu Mosir,” a Tribeca Film Festival premiere, which garnered a special jury mention, on Nov. 17 on Netflix and in select theaters.

A coming-of-age story, “Ainu Mosir” follows 14-year-old Kanto through his world of centuries-old traditions as he questions long-standing beliefs after the loss of a parent. Set in Hokkaido, Japan among the indigenous Ainu people, the story and characters were developed with input from the community, with Ainu non-professional actors playing all the film’s Ainu roles.

To celebrate the film’s upcoming launch Array Releasing shared a new trailer.

*****

Fremantle and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group have announced a multi-territory format deal for CBS’s original format “Tough as Nails.” The deal sees Fremantle pick up format rights in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the U.K.

A competition series, which recently scored a second season commission, “Tough as Nails” features people who get their workout on the job rather than at a gym, questioning what it means to be tough, and what tough looks like.

The U.S. original was created by Emmy-winning producer Phil Keoghan, who also hosts the program, and Louise Keoghan, who executive produce alongside Anthony Carbone. It’s produced by Raquel Productions in association with Tough House Productions.

“Tough as Nails” Credit: Fremantle

DEVELOPMENT

Eccho Rights has signed a new output deal with U.K.-based Born Wild to co-develop drama series for local and international marketplaces. The companies are already collaborating on several titles, which have international co-producers attached.

Announced projects in development include “The Crystal Isle,” a drug smuggling dark comedy with Portugal’s RTP; “One Euro Village,” a mockumentary about a dying Italian village, which sells houses for €1 to keep afloat; post-apocalyptic spaghetti western “Ezequiel Himes,” based on Victor Santos and Alberto Hernandez’s Spanish graphic novel; and “Red Swamp,” a Finnish thriller, which has been selected as part of the Film France and Nordic Film Commission’s showcase event at Focus 2020.

COMMISSIONS

Manchester’s King of Sunshine Productions is celebrating its one-year anniversary this week and marked the occasion with the announcement of two new musical specials commissioned by Greg Barnett for Channel 5.

“George Michael’s Last Christmas” looks back at the life and career of one of the U.K.’s most influential singer-songwriters, including his immortal holiday hit “Last Christmas.” Celebrating a milestone of his own, musician Cliff Richard turns 80 this year and is the focus of “Cliff at Christmas,” a collection of the best moments from his own musical TV specials over the years.

King of Sunshine also recently delivered “Most Expensive Celebrity Break Ups” to Channel 5 and is in production on “Agatha and Poirot: Partners In Crime” for ITV.

CASTING

StudioCanal has announced that its upcoming series “Un año, una noche,” from Spanish director Isaki Lacuesta (“The Double Steps,” “Between Two Waters”), will see “Portrait of a Woman on Fire” lead and Cesar best actress-nominee Noémie Merlant co-star alongside previously-announced lead Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, a standout in Cannes’ breakout “BPM (Beats Per Minute).”

Inspired by Ramon González’s autobiographical book, “Un año, una noche” recounts the 2015 Bataclan terrorist attack from the perspective of a young Spaniard and his girlfriend, both survivors, and how they attempt to battle residual psychological trauma.

Produced with Bambú Producciones, Mister Fields and Friends and La Termita in Spain and Noodles Production in France, the series will begin shooting next year.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video in Latin America has struck a deal with Red Arrow Studios International on Invercine & Wood and Story House Productions’ “Dignity,” a political thriller originally broadcast by commissioning partners Mega in Chile and German digital platform Joyn, a streaming service run jointly by Discovery and German media giant ProSiebenSat.

Based on true events, half of “Dignity” unspools at the Chilean camp of post-WWII German cult Colonia Dignidad, headed by the harrowing Paul Schaefer, a former Nazi soldier who fled to rural Chile after the war. Decades later, under a new federal government, fictional Spanish-German bi-lingual prosecutor Leo Ramírez is sent to the colony, tasked with bringing Schaefer out of hiding and into custody.

Previously, HBO Nordic scooped SVOD rights for much of Central and Eastern Europe, Iberia and the Nordics where the series will launch in markets including Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.