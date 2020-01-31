×
Amelie Bea Smith Cast as Voice of Peppa Pig

CREDIT: Courtesy of eOne

Entertainment One and animation studio Astley Baker Davies have cast a new voice artist for the role of Peppa Pig.

Nine-year-old Amelie Bea Smith makes her debut voicing the title character of the animated hit in new episodes that launch next month in the U.K., U.S., Australia and international territories that air episodes in English.

Smith is the fourth British voice artist to take on the role in English-speaking territories. Her voice will first appear in the “Peppa Pig” episode Valentine’s Day.

Before voicing “Peppa Pig,” she appeared in several episodes of long-running British soap opera “EastEnders” in 2018 and 2019.

Smith takes over from Harley Bird, now 18, who has been the voice of Peppa Pig from the age of five and won a BAFTA for the role in 2011. Bird is in her final year of school, and her acting credits also include feature film “How I Live Now,” alongside Saorise Ronan, “Doctor Who,” and Disney app series “So Sammy,” created by Miranda Hart.

Bird has been the voice of Peppa Pig in 185 episodes. As well as voicing episodes, Bird also performed songs for the recent “Peppa Pig My First Album” music release.

Previously, Lily Snowden-Fine and Cecily Bloom provided the voice for “Peppa Pig,” which first appeared on U.K. screens in 2004.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the “Peppa Pig” voice cast and are confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors,” said co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker from Astley Baker Davies.

“Peppa Pig” first aired on the U.K.’s Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr in 2004. It is now available in more than 180 territories and broadcast in more than 40 languages.

The show celebrated its 15th anniversary in the U.K. and Australia in 2019. There will be a total 381 episodes following the current production slate.

