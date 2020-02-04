Amazon Prime Video Takes Six-Pack from Mediterraneo Mediaset España Group

MADRID — Rolling off the success of “El Pueblo” on both Spain’s Amazon Prime Video and Telecinco, the main commercial channel of top Spanish broadcast network Mediaset España, the U.S. online giant has clinched pay/TV and SVOD rights to four Mediaset España dramas and two docu series.

The deal was clinched by Amazon Prime Video and Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, the broadcaster’s sales and distribution arm.

Announced Tuesday in Madrid, the deal takes in the second season of rural relocation comedy “El Pueblo,” whose Season 1 bowed May 14 last year on Amazon Prime Video, and then on Jan. 15 on Telecinco, to buoyant audience results.

Also in the cut is “Madres, Amor y Vida,” starring Belen Rueda (“The Orphanage”), produced by Aitor Gabilondo’s Alea Media (“Patria”) and turning on a group of mothers whose children are all being treated at the same hospital; plus legal procedural “Caronte” produced by Mediapro’s Big Bang Media, and Season 2 of “Dangerous Moms,” (“Señoras de la (h)AMPA”), a dark crime farce embroiling four mothers which won the 2019 MipDrama Buyers’ Summit Coup de Couer.