Amazon Prime Video in Latin America Snags Five Titles from Cisneros Media

Global distributors group Cisneros Media Distribution has announced two telenovelas to be made available on Amazon Prime Video for Latin America, “Amore Secreto” and “Gata Salvaje,” as well as three Mobius.Lab-produced titles, “Cursed Bloodlines,” “Mysterious Earth” and “Super Genios.”

Written by César Sierra and starring Miguel de León and Alejandra Sandoval, “Amore Secreto” follows Irene, an adept secretary, good at all aspects of her job except that she is an introvert with low self-esteem who has strong feelings for her boss Leonardo.

Driven by a desire for professional success and admiration for Leonardo, she takes on more than most secretaries, and becomes an almost surrogate mother to his five children. Over time her efforts are noticed, her confidence grows, and Leonardo starts seeing her differently.

Venezuela’s 2002 series “Gata Salvaje,” created by long-time TV writer Alberto Gómez, stars Marlene Favela, Marjorie DeSousa and Mario Cimarro in the story of Rosaura, a young woman living with her alcoholic father, three siblings and their stepmother. The young woman works two jobs to support their family after their home is lost in a hurricane, and after an accident involving their wealthy neighbors’ son, embarks on a two-sides-of-the-tracks relationship with the jet-setting heir.

“We have seen, with great pleasure, how the viewership of our telenovelas keeps growing on Amazon Prime Video for Latin America. Therefore, we will be incorporating additional titles to offer more variety to the audience,” said Jonathan Blum, president of Cisneros Media.

An exploration of prominent families with dark secrets, “Cursed Bloodlines” focuses on the misfortunes of the wealthy and powerful over several generations. The series first broadcast on San Diego-based One America News Network.

“Mysterious Earth” is a factual program which explores ancient architecture, long-lost tombs and hidden civilizations. Using the latest theories, scientific methods and discoveries from historians, scientists and anthropologists, the series unveils new information about many of the world’s ancient civilizations.

Aimed at young children, “Super Genios,” produced in strict adherence to FCC guidelines for the Educational and Informative Seal, is an educational program meant to inspire kid viewers to use intelligence and creativity to look at the world around them in new ways. Science, the arts, music, literature and sports are all examined by the program with accompanying activities for young audiences to play along.