Amazon Prime Video Signs Distribution Deal in France With Bouygues Telecom (EXCLUSIVE)

After signing pacts with Altice’s SFR in August and Free in October, Amazon Prime Video has scored a distribution deal with another leading French telco group, Bouygues Telecom.

Amazon Prime Video will be distributed on Bouygues’s android set-top boxes and will be included in the telco’s plan priced at €5.99 ($6.62) a month. Amazon Prime Video will also available for Bouygues Telecom customers who own a Bbox Miami or Bbox 4K set-top box.

Bouygues Telecom customers will have unlimited access to movies and series such as “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” “The Man in the High Castle” and “American Gods.” Upcoming titles include David Weil’s series “Hunters,” starring Al Pacino (pictured).

The Amazon Prime Video’s catalog will also be available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and content will be downloadable. Bouygues Telecom customers subscribing to Amazon Prime will also access Free Next-Day delivery, Amazon Photos and Prime Reading.

“With this new deal with one of the leading SVOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Bouygues Telecom expands the scope of content and enriches even further the user experience delivered to its customers,” said the telco in a joint release.

In the past year, Amazon Prime has been ramping up its distribution across Europe, and especially in France, where Amazon is in talks with Canal Plus Group and Orange. Amazon Prime rolled out in more than 200 territories in December 2016 and previously signed deals with British Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, Telecom Italia, Orange Spain, Vodafone, Telefonica and Liberty Global/Virgin Media, among others.