×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime Video Signs Distribution Deal in France With Bouygues Telecom (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Al Pacino Hunters Amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

After signing pacts with Altice’s SFR in August and Free in October, Amazon Prime Video has scored a distribution deal with another leading French telco group, Bouygues Telecom.

Amazon Prime Video will be distributed on Bouygues’s android set-top boxes and will be included in the telco’s plan priced at €5.99 ($6.62) a month. Amazon Prime Video will also available for Bouygues Telecom customers who own a Bbox Miami or Bbox 4K set-top box.

Bouygues Telecom customers will have unlimited access to movies and series such as “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” “The Man in the High Castle” and “American Gods.” Upcoming titles include David Weil’s series “Hunters,” starring Al Pacino (pictured).

The Amazon Prime Video’s catalog will also be available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and content will be downloadable. Bouygues Telecom customers subscribing to Amazon Prime will also access Free Next-Day delivery, Amazon Photos and Prime Reading.

“With this new deal with one of the leading SVOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Bouygues Telecom expands the scope of content and enriches even further the user experience delivered to its customers,” said the telco in a joint release.

In the past year, Amazon Prime has been ramping up its distribution across Europe, and especially in France, where Amazon is in talks with Canal Plus Group and Orange. Amazon Prime rolled out in more than 200 territories in December 2016 and previously signed deals with British Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, Telecom Italia, Orange Spain, Vodafone, Telefonica and Liberty Global/Virgin Media, among others.

More TV

  • Al Pacino Hunters Amazon

    Amazon Prime Video Signs Distribution Deal in France With Bouygues Telecom (EXCLUSIVE)

    After signing pacts with Altice’s SFR in August and Free in October, Amazon Prime Video has scored a distribution deal with another leading French telco group, Bouygues Telecom. Amazon Prime Video will be distributed on Bouygues’s android set-top boxes and will be included in the telco’s plan priced at €5.99 ($6.62) a month. Amazon Prime [...]

  • Suits Japanese version

    Japanese Adaptation of ‘Suits’ Renewed for Second Season

    A second season of the Japanese adaptation of hit drama show “Suits” has been green-lighted at leading broadcaster Fuji Television. NBCUniversal Formats, which handled the deal, says that it is the first time ever that a U.S. drama adaptation is renewed. Production of the second season will begin this month, with Shin Hirano in the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    Rodolphe Buet Joins Newen as Head of Distribution

    Rodolphe Buet has joined Newen, the TF1 Group-owned production and distribution company, as head of distribution. Buet is joining Newen from On Entertainment (“Playmobil”) where he worked as head of the film division for two years. The executive previously held a 12-year tenure at Studiocanal as president of international distribution and marketing for films, library [...]

  • Sky Announces Plans to Go Net

    Sky Announces Plans to Go Net Zero Carbon by 2030

    European pay TV company Sky is planning to go net zero carbon by 2030 by transforming the way it does business, the company announced on Tuesday. In order to achieve that goal it will implement a sweeping range of green initiatives that will impact everything from the way its programs are produced to the relationships [...]

  • 'The Bachelor' Recap: Stitches, Costa Rica

    'The Bachelor' Recap: Stitches, a Costa Rica Trip and the Biggest Elimination Yet

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fifth episode of “The Bachelor” Season 24. Monday night brought us the first of five (!!!) hours of “Bachelor” related content this week, where viewers picked up from the Alayah Benavidez controversy of last week’s “To Be Continued…” In the wise words of contestant [...]

  • mythic-quest-apple-tv-plus

    'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' on Apple TV Plus: TV Review

    Given just how colossal the video game industry is, it’s pretty wild that more TV shows haven’t tried to delve deeper into it (except, of course, when in need of inspiration from some previously established and particularly valuable IP). But it’s maybe for the best that one of the first series to take it seriously [...]

  • SPINNING OUT

    'Spinning Out' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Netflix has canceled the figure skating drama “Spinning Out” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. The news comes just over a month after the show premiered on Jan 1. The 10-episode series follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater who’s ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad