Global Bulletin: AMC-Backed Acorn TV Goes ‘Cannes Confidential’

AMC’s British programming-focused streamer Acorn TV has commissioned eight-part procedural “Cannes Confidential.”

The series is a co-production between Dramacorp, the Stockholm-based production company founded by Patrick Nebout, part of Jan Mojto’s Beta Film, and Acorn Media Enterprises, Acorn TV’s commissioning and co-producing arm. Lead writer is prolific U.K. scribe Chris Murray, whose credits include “Casualty,” “Holby City,” “Van der Valk” and “Midsomer Murders.”

The series is set on the Cote d’Azur and will enjoy unprecedented access to film across the city of Cannes when production begins in early 2021. The series will exclusively premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia and the U.K. in late 2021.

APPOINTMENT

ViacomCBS Networks U.K. has announced the appointment of Sarah Rose as chief operating officer. She will report into Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks U.K. and Australia.

Rose is an industry veteran, beginning her career with a stint at ITV, where she was responsible for digital channels ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4. Her most recent role was at Channel 4, where she was chief consumer and strategy officer, and had previously launched VOD service All4.

At ViacomCBS, Rose will have oversight of all U.K. business functions. Working alongside director of programs Ben Frow and chief commercial officer Arran Tindall, Rose will play an important role in strategic planning across ViacomCBS’ U.K. channel portfolio, which includes free-to-air network Channel 5 and pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

ACQUISITION

U.K. public service broadcaster BBC has acquired high-end factual series “Berlin 1945” (3 x 50′) from German distributor Autentic Distribution, the sales division of factual label Autentic.

The series had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It was the flagship series at German broadcaster ARD’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in May 2020.

The series uses archival footage to provide an insight into 1945 in Berlin, telling the story through the eyes of those who experienced it — the German population and Allied soldiers.

“Berlin 1945” is produced by zero one film in co-production with bauderfilm, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, in cooperation with Arte, funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg. Autentic has already sold the series throughout Germany, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and China.

PRODUCTION

U.K. and Ireland sports broadcaster BT Sport has partnered with Netherlands-based global channel Insight TV to co-produce six-part women’s soccer reality competition format “Ultimate Goal,” hosted by former Chelsea, Juventus and Lionesses player Eniola Aluko.

The show will will capture the journey as 28 women compete for the chance to take part in a one-off match in front of scouts from women’s teams around the world. It is currently in pre-production by Zig Zag Productions (“The Next Jamie Vardy,” “The Football Show”) and will premiere on BT Sport in the U.K. and on Insight TV worldwide in late 2020.