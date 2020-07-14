’50 Central’ Producer Back Roads Entertainment, Mediapro Studio Partner on U.S. Formats Deal

“50 Central” producer Back Roads Entertainment has linked with The Mediapro Studio on a co-production deal targeting formats for the U.S. market.

Under the deal, Back Roads and The Mediapro Studio will develop and produce original formats for U.S. broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming platforms. Back Roads will also adapt key Mediapro Studio formats.

The first project between the partners is already in the works. “The Magnificent Six” is a new competition format that pits six elite athletes against a team of aspiring competitors looking to follow in their footsteps. With fame and fortune at stake, “The Magnificent Six” must defend their positions as they compete with average individuals in over-the-top physical challenges across wacky sets.

Specializing in comedy and lifestyle programming, Back Roads most recently relocated to Austin, Texas, and hired former September Films managing director Pamela Covais to oversee its production slate, which includes such titles as “50 Central” (BET) starring 50 Cent, “Big Bad BBQ Brawl” (Cooking), “Joking Off” (MTV), “Lake Life” (DIY) and “Culinary Beats” (Yahoo).

Meanwhile, The Mediapro Studio, which is backed by Spain’s Mediapro Group, marked its first year with the recent launch of international fiction series “The Head,” a six-part psychological thriller that premiered last month in 30 markets across Europe and Asia. Recently, the company debuted series “Los Internacionales” on Argentina’s Telefe; Nordic noir “The Paradise” on Finland’s Yle; “Go Juan” on Spain’s TNT; and “Caminantes” on Orange.

Colby Gaines, executive producer and founder of Back Roads Entertainment, said: “The Mediapro Studio is a global giant — everything from production to distribution — and a leader in content creation for the U.S., Latin American, European and Spanish markets. As we continue to prioritize formats, this partnership provides us a wonderful opportunity to both develop and adapt new content stateside and expand our creative reach internationally.”

Daniel Burman, head of content for The Mediapro Studio U.S., added: “In Back Roads Entertainment we have found the ideal partner in the U.S. to expand our formats’ footprint beyond our traditional markets. We are convinced that working together on ‘The Magnificent 6’ we will take the genre of competition TV shows to a new level.”