Reed Midem Launches MipTV Online Plus

Following the cancellation of international TV showcase MipTV due to coronavirus concerns earlier this month, organizers Reed Midem have launched MipTV Online Plus, a premium online service.

The service will be available from March 30 and is free to all registered for MipTV, MipDoc, and MipFormats clients.

Users can access content programmed for the 57th edition of MipTV that was due to run March 28 through April 2 at Cannes. This includes streaming distributors’ programs scheduled for the MipTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and the MipDoc Screenings Library. It will also stream the In Development, MipDoc and MipFormats project pitches, as well as MipTV’s exclusive market intelligence conference sessions, Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids content showcases.

Lucy Smith, television division deputy director at Reed Midem, said: “ Our clients are unable to come to MipTV in Cannes, so we are bringing MipTV to them. Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled Mip programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MipTV Online Plus content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”

The MipTV online database will be also be available during the months ahead.

