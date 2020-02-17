×

'Homecoming' Showrunner Eli Horowitz to Head Series Mania UGC Writers Campus

Homecoming
Eli Horowitz, creator and showrunner of the Julia Roberts-led Amazon series “Homecoming,” will be the president of the UGC Writers Campus at annual series showcase Series Mania.

The Campus is a week-long writing workshop for emerging TV drama writers from Europe. Twenty screenwriters were chosen from more than 100 applicants. The workshop will be run under the editorial supervision of Series Mania founder Laurence Herszberg. Screenwriter Jeppe Gjervig Gram (“Borgen”) and screenwriter and story editor Nicola Lusuardi (“1994”) are the other tutors.

The selected screenwriters and projects include: Richard Brabin’s “At Sea” (U.K.); Marta Irene Rosato’s “Bad Reputation” (Italy); Judit Anna Banhazi’s “Christabel” (Hungary); Bar Farjun and Shachar Rosenfeld’s “The Instructors” (Israel); Alain Moreau’s “Agnes & Luis” (France); Daniela Luciani and Ilaria Coppolecchia’s “Lamb of God” (Italy); Elena Lyubarskaya and Katerina Gerothanasi’s “Moving On” (Russia and Greece); Thomas Lehout and Juliette Barry’s “Lady Of War” (France); Rachel Kilfeather’s “In the Waters” (Ireland); Kelsi Phung and Fabien Corre’s “Reconnaissances” (France); Eva Mathijssen’s “Tulpa” (Netherlands); Rahela Jagric Pric’s “Chef’s chefs” (Slovenia); Manuela Piemonte’s “10th July” (Italy); and Olga Chajdas and Marta Konarzewska’s “The Gift” (Poland).

The program’s partner schools include La Femis and Le Conservatoire Européen d’Ecritures Audiovisuelles (France), Serial Eyes (Germany), London Film School (U.K.), Sam Spiegel Film School (Israel), Midpoint (Czech Republic), Scuola Holden (Italy) and INSAS (Belgium).

“An essential focus of the workshop teaches how to engage international audiences and produce innovative content in line with industry demands,” said Herszberg.

Series Mania will take place in Lille, France, from March 20-28, while the Writers Campus will unspool March 20-27.

