×

HBO’s ‘Beartown’ Among 50 Nordic Sneak Peeks at Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beartown HBO
CREDIT: HBO Nordic

For the first time ever, a record number of 13 talent scouts -including U.S. reps from Wiip, CAA, Gersh- will set foot at Göteborg’s sold-out Nordic TV Drama Vision (Jan.29-30), where around 50 series in progress and in development will play to 420 industry delegates.

“This is the first time ever we have such a large presence of talent agents in Göteborg, but mirrors the worldwide trend of people trying to uncover and snap up the next big talent and stories, of which the Nordics abound,” said head of industry Cia Edström.

Heading the works in progress is HBO’s Swedish original “Beartown,” to be discussed by HBO Nordic’s commissioning editor & VP Original Programming, Hanne Palmquist, director Peter Grönlund, and Filmlance International’s producers Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn. The adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel will bow on HBO later this year.

The dramedy “Dreaming of England,” a “wonderful female driven series with refreshing ingredients and humor”, according to Edström, is another anticipated show from Sweden, produced by Art&Bob for Swedish public broadcaster SVT. Iceland’s short form comedy “My Funeral,” in the vein of Ricky Gervais’s “Afterlife”, will be pitched by producer Hordur Rúnarsson of fast-growing prodco Glassriver, while Finnish comic book artist and illustrator JP Ahonen will explain why his black metal mockumentary “Belzebubs,”, commissioned by Finland’s Yle, has evolved from a self-therapy project into a large cross-media project.

The works in development take in Finnish drama “The Social Worker” from “Black Widow” creators Mikko Pöllä and Roope Lehtinen, Norwegian teen crime “Svik,” produced by Mer Film (“Disco”), as well as four premium shows from other parts of Europe: Austrian crime series “Snow”, Estonian thriller “The Deep”, Bulgaria’s fertility drama “Babyland” and Ukraine’s dystopian thriller “Alive,” Ukraine’s rising drama output will be showcased as well with a case study of the crime drama “Hide & Seek,” produced for ICTV and Russia’s SVOD service Okko.

Rounding out the TV sneaks from the Nordics will be 40-plus trailers of upcoming series and the presentation of five high-end dramas competing for outstanding Nordic TV screenplay at the Nordisk Film & TV Fond Award: Norway’s “22 July” (NRK), Sweden’s “Caliphate” (SVT), Iceland’s “Happily Never After” (RÚV) and Finland’s “The Paradise” (Yle).

As always, top Nordic and international TV execs will take centre stage to discuss upcoming trends and challenges ahead. This year’s fact & figures specialist will be Ampere Analysis’ Guy Bisson, while Danish academic and formal philosophy professor Vincent F. Hendricks (Copenhagen University) will provide food for thought as TV Drama’s opening speaker.

European TV keynote speakers announced include ZDF’s international co-production specialists Simone Emmelius and Frank Seyberth, as well as influential French producers Caroline Benjo and Carole Scotta of Haut & Court (“The Last Panthers”, “The New Pope”).

Citing the challenges for producers to continue to create successful high-end shows in a peak TV market, to nurture talent and stay independent, Edström said four senior executives will contribute to the discussion in the panel titled The European Model: Endemol Shine Group’s Lars Blomgren, ZDF’s Emmelius, producer Dariuzs Jablonski, and SVT’s Anna Croneman.

Finally, to fuel the debate around tax credits and incentives (still lacking in Sweden), film & TV consultant Petri Kemppinen will moderate the roundtable ‘Simply cash or creative resources-the state of production incentives’.

At press time, the full program of Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision was yet to be finalized.

More TV

  • Beartown HBO

    HBO’s 'Beartown' Among 50 Nordic Sneak Peeks at Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision

    For the first time ever, a record number of 13 talent scouts -including U.S. reps from Wiip, CAA, Gersh- will set foot at Göteborg’s sold-out Nordic TV Drama Vision (Jan.29-30), where around 50 series in progress and in development will play to 420 industry delegates. “This is the first time ever we have such a [...]

  • BBC ITV BritBox Streaming

    BritBox U.K. Taps Will Harrison as Managing Director

    Streamer BritBox has appointed Will Harrison as managing director for the U.K. Harrison comes to the service from media investment group Ingenious Media, where he was managing director. An industry veteran, he has had previous stints at Warner Bros., HBO, Disney, A+E Television and Turner Broadcasting. His duties will include profit and loss responsibility, staff [...]

  • "La casa de papel" "Money Heist"

    U.S., Mexico Are Top Destinations for Spanish TV Dramas

    Having conquered the global SVOD market with large hits such as “La casa de papel” (“Money Heist”) and “Elite,” Spanish dramas continued gaining ground in 2019. The international presence of Spanish fiction was driven by period dramas and thrillers, as its most demanded TV genres. By territories, Mexico and the U.S. were the top destinies [...]

  • Two Rivers Media Buys Out Parent

    Two Rivers Media Buys Out Parent Kew Media Group's Stake In Business

    Two Rivers Media has bought out parent group Kew Media Group’s minority stake in the business. Formed by former STV Productions head Alan Clements in January 2019, the production outfit behind Channel 5’s recent “Susan Hill’s Ghost Story” launched with the backing of Kew, Noble Grossart Investments and Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund. Noble Grossart [...]

  • The New York Times Building NYC

    The New York Times' Made-for-TV Endorsement Missed the Mark (Column)

    At some point during the New York Times’s special endorsement episode of its branded series “The Weekly,” the paper’s editorial board muses on the manner in which Donald Trump has changed how we envision what a potential president could look like. After the brief and energetic snippet we’re shown of a visit from candidate Andrew [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for

    SAG Awards: Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV Plus Its First Major Hollywood Win

    Apple TV Plus is on the board. The new streaming service won its first major Hollywood honor on Sunday, as “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston picked up a SAG Award for best female actor in a drama. The win capped a busy Sunday for the streaming service, which held its first-ever presentation at the [...]

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Music: How the Italian Tuba March Found Its Way to Larry David

    When “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for its much-anticipated 10th season it does so with it a musical theme that’s a prime example of recognizable sonic branding and has become synonymous with comedy in our complicated times: “Frolic” by composer Luciano Michelini. But surprisingly, this comic march for tuba, mandolin and piano wasn’t specifically written for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad