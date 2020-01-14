Cate Blanchett, Damien Chazelle, Jason Segel Shows Set for Berlinale Series

The organizers of Berlinale Series, part of the European Film Market, have unveiled an eight-strong lineup for 2020 with projects including Damien Chazelle’s “The Eddy,” Cate Blanchett’s “Stateless,” and Jason Segel’s “Dispatches from Elsewhere” set for world premieres in Berlin.

Julia Fidel oversees the Berlinale Series screenings and has put together an international selection that brings together author-led series from Australia, North America, and the U.S.

As well as Chazelle’s “The Eddy,” written by Jack Thorne, Blanchett’s immigration-focused “Stateless,” and Segel’s upcoming AMC anthology series “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” also screening will be BBC drama “Trigonometry.”

As well as “The Eddy,” Netflix will screen three episodes of Marvin Kren’s “Freud” in Berlin, which will launch internationally on the streamer. The drama comes from Bavaria Fiction and Satel Film.

In addition to “Stateless,” the second Australian entry is noir detective series “Mystery Road.” The opening second season of the atmospheric drama features the same main character but an entirely new

setting.

From Canada, there is “C’est comme ca que je t’aime,” a tale, seemingly, of marriage and suburbia in 1970s Quebec. The Nordics also feature. Danish shortform series “Sex” is in the Berlinale lineup and

will be screened in its entirety.

The selection is heavy on distinct and uncompromising voices. Sexuality, community, and identity are recurring themes. Fidel said the through-line is “extraordinary narratives with distinctive style

and chutzpah” that “expand our understanding of identities, communities and perspectives on the world we live in.”

Fidel told Variety that her selection was informed by a desire to feature projects that highlight communities and people not usually seen on screen, or who are being portrayed in ways that do not ordinarily make it to the screen.

The Berlinale Series screenings take place in the Berlin Zoo Palast and run Feb. 24–27.

The Berlinale Series 2020 Lineup

“C’est Comme Ça Que Je T’aime” (Canada)

Broadcaster: Radio-Canada Télé, Tou.Tv Extra

“Dispatches from Elsewhere” (U.S.)

Broadcaster: AMC

“The Eddy” (France)

Platform: Netflix

“Freud” (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic)

Broadcaster/platform: ORF, Netflix

“Mystery Road 2” (Australia)

Broadcaster: ABC

“Sex” (Denmark)

Broadcaster: TV 2 Denmark

“Stateless” (Australia)

Broadcaster: ABC

“Trigonometry” (U.K.)

Broadcaster/platform: BBC2, HBO Max (USA)