‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Kicks off With Virtual Brunch (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will kick off with a virtual brunch designed to celebrate the new season and the new Queens.

The event will take place on Jan. 1, 2021, to coincide with the season premiere. Season 11 contestant Honey Davenport will DJ and Bianca Del Rio will make a guest appearance in a five-minute comedy set. The brunch will be hosted by Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall. After that, attendees will get to meet the queens of Season 13, and be treated to “more stunning looks and surprises from the fabulous new cast,” teased VH-1.

Fans will have a chance to enter and receive an exclusive invite to the event at newyearnewru.com . Entry closes on/by 12P EST on 12/30, and final winners will be randomly selected and notified via email. There will also be an opportunity to ask the new queens a question.

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer, revealed, “This season’s queens are the biggest characters ever, competing in some of the most outrageous challenges in Drag Race herstory, including a game-changing season-opening twist, the world’s first “disco-mentary,” three RuPaulmark holiday movies and so much more.”

“With the dedication and cooperation of our talented queens, cast and crew, we were able to safely produce this season in the midst of a pandemic. We hope that the joy we all experienced while making it will be felt by our viewers,” said Tom Campbell who also serves as Executive Producer.

Early Monday morning, VH1 released a short preview of what lies ahead in Season 13, including that Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy Muse, arrives first in the Werk Room, declaring, “Being the first bitch to walk into the competition is such a dream. I am so excited to be here and any bitch who walks in after me [gets] second place.”

Audiences also met Joey Jay, a dancer who hails from Phoenix, Ariz., and boasts “unmatched rhinestoning skills.” Jay admits this is the third time she has auditioned for the show, and adds, “I am the dumbest bitch you’ll ever meet.”

A new twist on the format also showed that these two queens had to face the music and judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews for a lip-sync. In the new set up, the judges are separated by plexiglass, keeping in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Season 13 cast was announced earlier this month, and features the first Trans man contestant. Gottmik, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist is the first out trans man to compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul and Tim Palazzola serving as executive producers.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 will premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on VH1.