×

Why NATPE Miami Is a ‘Booming Area for Media and Multiculturalism’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
NAPTE 40th Anniversary
CREDIT: Courtesy of Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

The NATPE conference will mark its tenth iteration of dealmaking, networking, brainstorming and ocean-gazing in Miami this year.

The move of the association’s annual market and conference to Miami Beach in 2011 was born out of desperate times, but the balmy setting has proven to be a boon for the National Assn. of Television Program Executives.

Miami is a central hub for the conference’s strong contingent of Latin American attendees. And for programming executives and station managers across the U.S., there’s no doubt that a trek to Miami Beach in the middle of winter is an appealing prospect.

“Miami is a global destination,” says JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, which is based in Los Angeles. “It’s a booming area for media and entertainment and for multiculturalism.”

Before moving to Miami in 2011, NATPE conferences in the previous decade were held in Las Vegas (with the exception of 2003’s sojourn to New Orleans). Attendance was strong in the 2004-2007 period. But after the mortgage meltdown in the U.S. spurred global financial crises in 2008 and 2009, industry participation in the event plummeted. And NATPE was tied to long-term contracts for conference and exhibition space in Sin City that it could no longer fill. Dark clouds on the economic front and empty space on the floor cast a pall on the conference for a few years.

“In 2008 and 2009, NATPE felt like a 300-pound man who had lost half the weight and was wearing the same suit he’d worn the year before,” says Rick Feldman, the former NATPE chief who stepped down in 2012 after nine years at the helm.

Once NATPE was free to shop around again, Miami was a natural focal point. But Feldman realized that the major studios and distributors did not want to return to a convention center setting. The days of studios spending $2 million plus to construct lavish booths were over. The drop in attendance from the 7,000-10,000 range before the crash to about 5,000-5,500 made it feasible, size-wise, for the event to relocate to Fontainebleau Hotel in the heart of Miami Beach.

The Fontainebleau went out of its way to make its space work for the NATPE crowd. Feldman, who remains a regular NATPE attendee, also gives a lot of credit to the surroundings and the fact that the hotel is steps away from the Atlantic Ocean. Since its inception in 1964, NATPE historically bounced around several cities — including New York, San Francisco and Houston — but the residency in Miami has helped exhibitors and attendees better plan for the event.

“You can’t minimize the effect of the location,” Feldman says. “What would Mipcom be in Vegas instead of the Croisette [at Cannes]? It wouldn’t have the same allure.”

Per Bommel, NATPE is committed to Miami for the next few years and he sees no reason to move. The conference has settled into a regular attendance of about 5,000 who make NATPE the first conference stop of the year.

“We have 5,000 attendees who matter,” he says. “We have the opportunity to network with high-level executives and to meet with advertisers and to learn from conference programming. The importance of this organization has never been greater at a time when content is changing so much.”

More TV

  • Paris Recreated for Movie Productions on

    TSF Recreates Paris on Former Air Base for Movie and TV Shoots

    As French outfits move to expand their studio offerings, industry eyes have turned to a 20-hectare stretch of land 20 miles south of Paris. There, in the commune Plessis-Pâté, sits the TSF Backlot 217, a converted air base that has become one the Gallic industry’s banner initiatives. One of France’s leading production suppliers, TSF scoped [...]

  • DSC07163.ARW

    Streamers Urge French Production Sector to Go Green

    For the French industry, the drive to open up additional studio spaces has gone hand-in-hand with the push for green production, because for the most part, they share the same root cause: The international streamers that are causing a surge in audiovisual production tend to have strict criteria when it comes to sustainable development. “Companies [...]

  • The Immortal

    Beta Scores Multi-Title Deals in the U.S., Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — Ahead of next week’s Natpe market in Miami, Beta, one of the biggest independent TV-film powerhouses in Europe, has confirmed a swathe of sales on its U.S. TV movie productions and high-end spin-off series “Gomorrah: The Immortal.” The sales flag Beta’s diversified production-distribution model, and the continuing appetite for TV movies in the U.S., [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Intl. TV Newswire: Discovery U.K. Records, Netflix Stop Motion, Annecy Growth

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Variety recaps Discovery U.K.’s best-ever year, a new Netflix stop motion series from Nexus Studios, Annecy’s growth, DCD’s pre-sales and Natpe lineup and another plaudit for “Friends” creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. 2019 Marks Biggest Year Yet for Discovery U.K. Discovery U.K. enjoyed a banner year in 2019, with total [...]

  • Reed Hastings

    Netflix Bows French Office With a Bang, Unveils New Shows, Films

    Netflix continued to make strides in its European expansion on Thursday, unveiling a swanky multi-floor Paris office and announcing 20 new French shows and movies in the pipeline. Located in the heart of the city and staffed with 40 employees, Netflix’s office launch attracted French industry figures, including producers and filmmakers working with or looking [...]

  • GOOP

    Gwyneth Paltrow's 'The Goop Lab': TV Review

    “Being the person people believe me to be,” Gwyneth Paltrow says in the first episode of her new unscripted series, “is inherently traumatic.” The fact that this remark will likely induce eye rolls proves the point. Paltrow, in her period of fame as perhaps the most prominent embodiment of wellness culture, is followed as or [...]

  • AMARRES

    What Natpe Says About Turner’s Ambitions in Mexico

    MADRID  — Mexico is a magnet. Netflix produces near twice as many originals there (40) as in France (23) or Germany (23), according to Ampere Analysis. Among Latin America’s biggest cable powers with a 2019 24% audience share in Latin America, and five of its top 10 channels , not so long ago Turner Latin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad