TV2 Orders Up ‘Denmark Stands Together’ in Response to Coronavirus Efforts

Danish broadcaster TV2 has commissioned Banijay-owned Nordisk Film TV to produce morale-boosting entertainment program “Denmark Stands Together” in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Set to air March 28, the show is hosted by Natasja Crone, Puk Elgård and Anders Breinholt and airs live from two makeshift studios at Copenhagen’s famous Tivoli Gardens theme park in the center of the city.

With six feet between them, the hosts will tell the stories of well known and unknown Danes who are doing extraordinary things to help the country.

The show will also feature “at home” performances from major Danish artists and video messages from self-isolating celebrities.

TV2 program director Lotte Lindegaard said: “In recent weeks, TV2’s focus and public service efforts have naturally been about delivering the Danes news and information about the guidelines we must follow. Now it must also be about saying thank you for being there when it really counts – and for keeping your head up and standing together in these difficult times.”

The executive noted that although the country cannot physically gather, “we need something to bring us together.”

“It is important that we forge a bond between ourselves at home and the many who deserve great thanks for their efforts when they care for the sick and the old, when they help the vulnerable in everyday life, or when they pick up our trash, complete store jobs, and generally make society work,” said Lindegaard.

Nordisk Film TV also produces TV2’s daily current affairs show “Good Morning Denmark” and is supported on the program by producers from TV2 ECHO, as well as TV2’s sports team.

