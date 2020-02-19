×

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled Suicide as Unpublished Instagram Post Surfaces

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Caroline Flack'ITV Palooza!', Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

U.K. coroners have labeled former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack’s death a suicide. The TV presenter was 40 years old.

Flack, who left the show in December and was due to stand trial on assault charges in March, was found unresponsive at her London home on Saturday.

Though no official cause of death was given at the time, today the U.K. coroner listed the cause as suicide by hanging.

At an inquest into Flack’s death on Wednesday, the coroner’s court was told that Flack was found lying on her back and was pronounced dead on the scene. The inquest was then adjourned until August.

Earlier on Wednesday, Flack’s family released an unpublished Instagram post Flack had written shortly before her passing.

In the post, she wrote that her “whole world and future was swept from under my feet.” Referencing her assault charges, Flack wrote that she “took responsibility for what happened that night,” but that she “was NOT a domestic abuser.”

“Love Island” was back on air Monday for the first time since the death of former host Caroline Flack on Feb. 15. Amid the reality series’ return, broadcaster ITV insists it supported the star after she was removed from the show.

Monday night’s episode began somberly with narrator Iain Stirling providing voiceover over scenes of crashing waves and South Africa’s coastline.

“We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our ‘Love Island’ family, has passed away,” said Stirling, who is never seen on the show. “Caroline and me were together from the very start of ‘Love Island,’ and her passion, warm and enthusiasm connected with millions of viewers.

He continued, “Right now, we are all just trying to come to terms with what happened. I hope we can all be kinder, always show love and listen to one another. Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me.”

More TV

  • Cash in the Spare Room

    Discovery Forges Ahead With Lifestyle, Entertainment for HGTV, Quest Red

    Discovery has signalled a growing reliance on lifestyle and entertainment content with a slate of new and returning shows. New commissions “The Nolans in the Mood for Cruising,” “Cash in the Spare Room” and “Clear Out Cash In” will air on Discovery’s free-to-air channels Quest Red, HGTV and Really, respectively, while recommissions “Helicopter ER” and [...]

  • Caroline Flack'ITV Palooza!', Royal Festival Hall,

    Caroline Flack's Death Ruled Suicide as Unpublished Instagram Post Surfaces

    U.K. coroners have labeled former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack’s death a suicide. The TV presenter was 40 years old. Flack, who left the show in December and was due to stand trial on assault charges in March, was found unresponsive at her London home on Saturday. Though no official cause of death was given [...]

  • Composite Mieli/Davey

    Sky Studios Forges Production Pact With Fremantle's The Apartment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sky Studios and Italy’s The Apartment, the Fremantle-owned production company headed by Lorenzo Mieli, have forged a multi-year development and production partnership that marks Sky’s first agreement of this type outside the U.K. Under the deal, Sky Studios, which is the Comcast-owned pay-TV broadcaster dedicated production arm, will provide The Apartment development funding for a [...]

  • The Mess You Leave Behind’

    Carlos Montero on New Netflix Original ‘The Mess You Leave Behind’

    Netflix’s announcement of new Spanish series late last month underscored the platform’s intent to diversify its palette in the country while betting once again on one of their own, Carlos Montero. After co-writing “Elite” Season 2, and with a third set soon to bow, Montero has made the jump to the director’s chair for the [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Viola Davis, Holly Robinson Peete Pay Tribute to 'Good Times' Actress Ja'Net DuBois

    Actress Ja’Net DuBois died on Tuesday at her home in Glendale, Calif. at the age of 74. The actress, known for her role in the 70s sitcom “Good Times” as Wilona, the Evans family neighbor, died unexpectedly in her sleep. She appeared in several other films and shows throughout her career including “Charlie’s Angels: Full [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad