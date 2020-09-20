‘Schitt’s Creek’ Wins Emmy for Comedy Series, Completes Historic Sweep

Pour yourself a glass of Moira rosé: Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” won the comedy series Emmy at the 72nd Annual Primetime Awards.

With the win, the show swept all of the major comedy categories at this year’s Emmys. Stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy all won for acting in the show, while Daniel also won for writing and directing, sharing the latter with Andrew Cividino.

The final season was full of high-highs for the beloved Rose family: David’s (Levy) wedding, Alexis (Murphy) striking out on her own, Moira’s (O’Hara) movie success and Johnny’s (Levy) new business franchise. Its Emmy success (15 overall nominations, more than tripling its haul last year) kept those highs going. Now the series has picked up its first-ever and biggest Emmy Award.

“Schitt’s Creek’s” 15 total nominations this year include lead comedy actor for Eugene, lead comedy actress for O’Hara, supporting comedy actor for Daniel, supporting comedy actress for Murphy, two in comedy writing, comedy directing, comedy casting, non-prosthetic contemporary makeup, contemporary hairstyling, contemporary costumes, single-camera comedy picture editing and half-hour comedy/drama/animation sound mixing.

In addition to this category, “Schitt’s Creek” won the comedy series casting award during the fourth night of the Creative Arts ceremonies last week and the contemporary costumes award during the fifth and final night of the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

This was the first time a family sitcom won the comedy series category since “Modern Family” in 2014.

To take the comedy series trophy, “Schitt’s Creek” bested NBC’s “The Good Place,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (a previous winner), FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” as well as two HBO shows: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Insecure,” and two Netflix shows: “Dead To Me” and “The Kominsky Method.”