‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Cheer’ Lead 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nominations

Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” both earned five nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, while Netflix dominated the tally among all networks.

Administered jointly by the Critics Choice Association and the nonfiction producers organization NPACT, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards has also named “Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst as the recipient of its Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award.

“Cheer’s” nominations were for categories including unstructured series, sports show, limited documentary series, male star of the year (Jerry Harris), and female star of the year (Monica Aldama). “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will compete in competition series, ensemble cast in an unscripted series, female star of the year (Michelle Visage), male star of the year (RuPaul Charles), and show host (also RuPaul Charles).

Netflix landed 31 nominations, far ahead of second-place networks ABC, Bravo and VH1 (tied at six each). Disney Plus led the new streamers with four nods, while Apple TV Plus landed one, as did Quibi.

Beyond “Cheer” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Netflix’s “Queer Eye” scored four nominations, while Showtime’s “Couples Therapy” received three.

Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will be announced via a press release on Monday, June 29. Shows airing between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 were eligible for consideration; Critics Choice Assoc. members will pick the winners, except in the female star of the year and male star of the year categories, which will be chosen by fan voting.

Here are this year’s nominees:

Competition Series

“Lego Masters” (Fox)

“Making It” (NBC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

“American Idol” (ABC)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“La Voz” (Telemundo)

“Songland” (NBC)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Unstructured Series

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Couples Therapy” (Showtime)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Structured Series

“Encore!” (Disney Plus)

“Prop Culture” (Disney Plus)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney Plus)

Business Show

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (Fox)

“The Profit” (CNBC)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“T-Pain’s School of Business” (Fuse)

“Undercover Boss” (CBS)

Sports Show

“Blackballed” (Quibi)

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Last Chance U” (Netflix)

“The Last Dance” (ESPN)

“Peyton’s Places” (ESPN Plus)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (HBO)

“The Innocence Files” (Netflix)

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (Netflix)

“The Pharmacist” (Netflix)

“Trial by Media” (Netflix)

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

“Abstract: The Art of Design” (Netflix)

“The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth” (Showtime)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“Last Chance U” (Netflix)

“POV” (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (HBO)

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Hillary” (Hulu)

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (Netflix)

“The Last Dance” (ESPN)

“Trial by Media” (Netflix)

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (Netflix)

Short Form Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple)

“Comeback Kids” (The Dodo)

“Creating Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes” (Comedy Central)

“The Impossible Row” (Discovery)

“While Black with MK Asante” (Snap)

Live Show

“Chasing the Cure” (TNT)

“Build” (Yahoo)

“Live PD” (A&E)

“Talking Dead” (AMC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Interactive Show

“Chasing the Cure” (TNT)

“Enamorándonos” (Univision)

“Talking Dead” (AMC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Culinary Show

“Chopped” (Food Network)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“Tournament of Champions” (Food Network)

“Ugly Delicious” (Netflix)

Game Show

“25 Words or Less” (Fox/Syndicated)

“Brain Games” (National Geographic)

“Cash Cab” (Bravo)

“Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time” (ABC)

“Mental Samurai” (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series

“Expedition Unknown” (Discovery)

“Extinct or Alive” (Animal Planet)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (National Geographic)

“The Great Food Truck Race” (Food Network)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

“Dodo Heroes” (Animal Planet)

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Nat Geo Wild)

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (Animal Planet)

“Serengeti” (Discovery)

“Seven Worlds, One Planet” (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

“The Goop Lab” (Netflix)

“Making the Cut” (Amazon)

“Next in Fashion” (Netflix)

“Project Runway” (Bravo)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Relationship Show

“90 Day Fiancé” (TLC)

“Are You the One?” (MTV)

“Black Love” (OWN)

“Couples Therapy” (Showtime)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

“Celebrity IOU” (HGTV)

“Home” (Apple TV Plus)

“Home Town” (HGTV)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

“Making the Cut” (Amazon)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (Animal Planet)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It” (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – “Couples Therapy” (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – “Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – “The Goop Lab” (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Monica Aldama – “Cheer” (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – “Cheer” (Netflix)

The Fab Five – “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – “Kevin Hart: What the Fit” (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

Will Arnett – “Lego Masters” (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney Plus)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – “Making It” (NBC)

Jeff Probst – “Survivor” (CBS)

Alex Trebek – “Jeopardy” (CBS Television Distribution)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media