×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Teases What’s Next for the Roys: ‘They Might Open a Deli’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeremy Strong, Jesse Armstrong, Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox and Alan Ruck - Best Television Series, Drama - Succession77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After winning the Golden Globe for best drama, the cast of “Succession” piled backstage to answer the inevitable question: What’s next for the Roy family in Season 3 of HBO’s buzzy drama?

Nicholas Braun, who portrays cousin Greg, offered one suggestion. “They mighty open a deli,” he joked.

Brian Cox, who won a trophy earlier in the night for playing fearsome patriarch Logan Roy, was less humorous on the matter.

“We have that question every f—ing season, we’re so bored with it. I can’t tell you,” Cox said. “I know you want to know what happens next, but that’s not the deal.”

Series creator Jesse Armstrong, though tight-lipped on what audiences can expect, revealed the writers’ room is currently working on Season 3.

When drawing from the realities of the business world, Armstrong said that while everyone in the room reads the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times regularly, the show is “not about one family or one business.” Armstrong avoided directly mentioning Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul that the show is speculated to be based on.

“The show reflects reality. it isn’t reality. It’s not a roman a clef about one family or one business. The material you can get from those places is extraordinary. You’re wise to steal from them.”

Earlier in the night, Cox was in a similarly Logan Roy-esque mood, especially when asked how close his character is to Rupert Murdoch.

“Rupert Murdoch has f— all to do with it, and you can quote me,” Cox said, emphasizing that “Succession” is “totally our creation.”

The series left with two Globe statuettes on Sunday night from three nominations. Kieran Culkin was also nominated in the supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie category, losing out to Stellan Skarsgard for his performance in “Chernobyl.”

More TV

  • Atmosphere77th Annual Golden Globes Nominations, The

    Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” along with HBO’s “Succession,” Chernobyl” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners Sunday night at the Golden Globes. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s ode to the movie industry, led the way on the film front, nabbing three awards for best motion picture – musical or [...]

  • Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises 2020

    Golden Globes: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    It was bound to be an unpredictable night when Ricky Gervais stepped onstage to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, but the shock didn’t stop at responses to his jokes. The first big surprise of the night came right at the top of the show with the first [...]

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes

    Golden Globes Review: A Tame, Mildly Political Outing for Ricky Gervais

    Opening the Golden Globes, host Ricky Gervais, claiming it was to be his last outing, made a point of emphasizing just how little he cared about the show. Perhaps he was the only one. What has traditionally been a shaggy and loose awards ceremony — cramming stars into the Beverly Hilton’s tight ballroom, then serving [...]

  • Golden Globes: 'Chernobyl' Team Talks Getting

    Golden Globes: 'Chernobyl' Team Talks Getting the Tragic Story Right and HBO Changes

    Telling the story of a national tragedy in another country added a layer of obligation for the team behind HBO’s “Chernobyl” to get the story right. Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl” writer-executive producer, discussed the efforts the team took to make sure that it portrayed the story of the 1986 nuclear disaster accurately and with compassion that [...]

  • Succession Golden Globes

    HBO Dominates Golden Globes TV Wins, 'Succession' Becomes Emmys Frontrunner

    The Golden Globes definitely Golden Globe’d it on Sunday night with its TV picks — and that’s not a bad thing. Not only did Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. members live up to their reputation for awarding buzzy shows before the Emmys, but they also offered one or two absolute surprises. It was another good night [...]

  • Michelle Williams Golden Globe Win

    Climate Change, Women's Right to Choose, Iran Conflict Hot Topics at 2020 Golden Globes

    The fires in Australia, the Iran conflict and a woman’s right to choose were top of mind for many in Hollywood at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Ellen DeGeneres and others highlighted the bushfires sweeping through Australia, with Crowe telling the crowd at the Beverly Hilton in absentia (via presenter Jennifer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad