Leslie Jones to Host 2020 Emmy Awards Nominations

“Saturday Night Live” alum and upcoming “Supermarket Sweep” revival host Leslie Jones has been tapped to host the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Actors Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”), Josh Gad (“Avenue 5,” “Central Park”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”) are also onboard as presenters.

Nominations for this year’s awards will be announced live July 28 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT, streaming on emmys.com. This year, the event will be a virtual one, due to production restrictions ad health and safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO, Television Academy. “We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”

This year the voting calendar shifted, also due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voting members of the Television Academy had from July 2 to July 13 to look over the nominations-round ballots and make their selections. Some categories saw record-high number of submissions, with drama series clocking in at 197 and comedy series at 111.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be produced once again by Done+Dusted. Reginald Hudlin, Guy Carrington, David Jammy, Ian Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel serve as executive producers. Kimmel will also return to host after last year’s ceremony opted to go without a host at all. The show will air live Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.